Hofstra University student-athletes continued their outstanding academic efforts during the Fall 2021 semester and the Department of Athletics is proud to share that Hofstra’s 445 student-athletes recorded an overall grade point average of 3.41 for the semester. It is the 19th consecutive semester that Pride’s dedicated student-athletes have recorded a combined GPA above 3.00. The department’s overall cumulative GPA is an impressive 3.47 following the fall semester. Twenty Hofstra athletic programs compiled grade point averages above 3.0 during the Fall 2021 semester.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO