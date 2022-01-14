ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Vaccination Among Young Children Stalls in the United States

The Southern
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID Vaccination Among Young Children , Stalls in the United States. NBC News reports pediatricians in the United States are alarmed at the slow pace in which young children are receiving a coronavirus vaccine. As the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, the country has hit new highs of COVID-related pediatric hospitalizations....

Daily Fort Worth

“Covid sucks”, Young vaccine hesitant woman who ‘wasn’t afraid of the virus’ contracts Covid-19 and dies in hospital leaving three children behind

Since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, Covid-19 completely changed our lives and it looks like we are still way too far from the end of the pandemic. Millions of Americans have contracted the virus and more than 850,000 have died so far as a result of Covid-19 complications in United States and with Omicron in place, the numbers will continue to go up in the upcoming weeks.
Vermont State
Concord News Journal

Children’s hospitalizations with COVID-19 at the highest levels, California among the states contributing to the increase

San Francisco, California – Hospitalizations for children under the age of five in the United States have reached their highest levels since the pandemic began. Five states, including California, are contributing to the increase in those figures. Doctor Grace Lee, a pediatric infectious disease expert at Stanford Children’s Health,...
Wyoming News

COVAX Program Has Now Sent 1 Billion COVID Vaccines to Poorer Nations

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The latest shipment of 1.1 million COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda this weekend signaled a noteworthy achievement: The COVAX program, a United Nations-backed program providing poorer countries with vaccines, has now shipped one billion of the doses to combat the coronavirus in 144 countries. But still, that "is only a reminder of the work that remains," the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a statement. WHO has long pushed for rich countries and vaccine developers to prioritize COVAX. ...
WETM

Vaccination rates stall as COVID-19 cases soar in the Southern Tier

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – COVID-19 cases across New York State, including the Southern Tier, are surging as vaccination rates come to a standstill. “We need to get those second doses in and we need to increase [the number of people] who are seeking their primary series,” Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith said.
geneticliteracyproject.org

Even before COVID, 25% of parents were hesitant to vaccinate their young children and only 44% had them fully vaxxed

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Data from a survey representing more than 7,500 parents showed that about one-quarter were hesitant to get their child vaccinated.
AFP

Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study

During America's last surge of the coronavirus driven by the Delta variant, people who were unvaccinated but survived Covid were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected, a new study said Wednesday. The finding is the latest to weigh in on a debate on the relative strengths of natural versus vaccine-acquired immunity against SARS-CoV-2, but comes this time with the imprimatur of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The authors of the paper warned, however, against depending on infection as a strategy, given the higher risks to unvaccinated persons who weren't previously infected of hospitalization, long term impacts, and death, compared to vaccinated people. Indeed, by November 30, 2021, some 131,000 residents of California and New York had died from Covid-19, the two states the paper, which used statistical modeling, was based on.
Shore News Network

United CEO: 4% of U.S. workforce test positive for COVID; no deaths among the vaccinated

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday that about 4% of its U.S. employees, or about 3,000 workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 but vaccinated employees had neither died nor recently been hospitalized with the disease. United’s disclosure comes amid soaring cases https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS/dgkvlgkrkpb and continuing debate about U.S. vaccine mandates...
CBS San Francisco

Kaiser Members Given Less Than Recommended Dose of Pfizer COVID Vaccine At Walnut Creek Facility

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Kaiser Permanente has alerted nearly 4,000 of its members who received a Pfizer COVID vaccine at its Walnut Creek Medical Center that they may have received less than a full dose. The HMO has sent notices to those members this month offering appointments for another dose if they want one. The shots were given between October 25 and December 10 and Kaiser said the dose was “slightly less than the recommended dose of vaccine,” between 0.01 to 0.04 ml less than the recommended 0.30 ml dose. Kaiser said that after consulting with experts and reviewing guidelines from...
Wyoming News

WHO Says Worst of Pandemic Could Ease This Year if Vaccine Inequities Erased

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If COVID-19 vaccines and medicines are shared equally worldwide, the pandemic could ease this year, a top World Health Organization official said Tuesday. However, if wealthier countries don't share their resources with poorer countries, there will continue to be high rates of deaths and hospitalizations, warned Dr. Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at WHO. “What we need to do is get to low...
AFP

Omicron starts receding in the United States: data

The United States appears to be emerging from its latest coronavirus wave driven by the Omicron variant, data showed Wednesday, though cases remain far higher than during any previous surge and Covid hospitalizations are at a peak. A seven-day-average of new daily cases peaked at around 795,000 on January 13, an official tracker maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed.
