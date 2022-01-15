ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bill Belichick, Patriots set to embark on Tom Brady-less playoff run

By Steve Serby
NYPost
NYPost
 5 days ago

A hostile stadium spewing venom at him, at his team, never bothered Bill Belichick, and it didn’t matter which team was waiting in ambush for the Patriots over the course of two decades.

But when Belichick walks into the bitter arctic chill Saturday night at Highmark Stadium, into the belly of a championship-starved beast that proudly calls itself the Bills Mafia, for the first time in his legendary career he will be walking into the postseason without Tom Brady.

So when Belichick, after a one-year absence from the playoffs, begins his desperate quest for a seventh Super Bowl championship, for the first time since no one knew the young Brady as the GOAT, he will not have the better quarterback along for the ride.

He has a rookie quarterback, Mac Jones.

The Bills have Josh Allen.

Brady will be in Tampa either studying the playbook for his wild-card game against the Eagles or stealing glances at his old coach bundled up in his hoodie on television … or both.

Jones mastered big games for Nick Saban at Alabama, he beat out Cam Newton for the Patriots’ starting job, he was better than Trevor Lawrence and every other quarterback in his draft class … he even beat the Bills in Week 13, completing two passes in three attempts for 19 yards on a windy Western New York night, when the Patriots played Bully Ball and rushed for 222 humiliating yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaNez_0dmGgt8f00
Mac Jones, Josh Allen

The Bills, their manhood and pride challenged, intercepted Jones twice and returned the favor in Week 16 at New England.

Which sets up The Thrilla in Orchard Park.

The heavyweight slugfest of the Super Wild Card Round.

Sixty minutes — or more — of bone-crunching mayhem and take-no-prisoners brutality in the center of the ring.

Now understand what this means to each side:

Not only did Belichick miss the playoffs last year in his first season without Brady, but then he had to watch Brady beat him to a seventh Lombardi Trophy by winning the Super Bowl at home in Tampa with Bruce Arians.

So Belichick the general manager spent $159.6 million in guaranteed money at the whirlwind start of free agency to give Belichick the head coach enough to be dangerous again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308eRY_0dmGgt8f00
Bill Belichick

Now try to put yourself in the shoes of Bills fans:

When the Bills hosted a playoff game for the first time in 25 years last January, COVID-19 restrictions allowed no more than 6,722 in the stadium. That was a beloved Bills team, remember, that had broken Belichick’s 11-year stranglehold on the AFC East title.

The Bills, with Marv Levy as head coach and Jim Kelly at quarterback, lost four consecutive Super Bowls from 1991-94. While Belichick and Brady were fronting their six-ring dynasty, Bills fans could only dream about winning their first.

Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane have built a power that was 60 minutes from Super Bowl LV and defends Highmark Stadium now as back-to-back AFC East champs.

Allen has a 60.8 completion percentage in four playoff games with five touchdowns and one interception, and 237 rushing yards and another TD. “He’s hard to defend,” Belichick said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6p9m_0dmGgt8f00
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers play the Eagles in the NFC Wild Card round.

Allen is 2-2 in the postseason. Brady was 30-11 with Belichick.

Jones is 0-0. And he will be greeted by the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

“You have to realize that there’s not a lot of room for error,” Jones said. “That’s kind of what makes it fun.”

The kid is a cool customer, poised beyond his years. The heat’s on him to get Belichick back to the only place he coaches to be. Jones had better show up with ice water in his veins, and hope it doesn’t freeze over. Because a cold-blooded team and a cold-blooded town will be waiting for him and his coach.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
CBS Boston

Long List Of Patriots Players Set To Hit Free Agency In 2022

BOSTON (CBS) — The offseason has begun for the New England Patriots, and Bill Belichick and company have a lot of work to do in-house. The Patriots have 22 players set to hit free agency, and 16 of them were either starters or played significant roles for the 2021 team. J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty, Dont’a Hightower and Trent Brown highlight the lengthy list of soon-to-be free agents for New England. Here’s a quick look at some players who may be playing elsewhere — or not at all — in 2022. Unrestricted Free Agents J.C. Jackson, CB Devin McCourty, S Dont’a Hightower, LB Jamie Collins, LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, LB Carl...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
CBS Boston

Patriots Land 21st Overall Pick In 2022 NFL Draft

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots are slated to make the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the team’s draft slot finalized thanks to the results from Wild Card weekend. It’s a draft spot that New England is pretty familiar with. The Patriots have picked 21st a total of six times in the franchise’s history, though it has been a decade since the team last picked in that spot. New England has drafted in the spot four times since Bill Belichick took over, and the results have been pretty good with those four selections. Here’s a look at who the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Jim Kelly
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
WEEI Sports Radio

5 early questions for the Patriots offseason

New England’s season came to an abrupt, ugly end at the hands of the Bills Saturday night in Buffalo. Now, Bill Belichick and the Patriots turn the page to another challenging offseason and the many questions that face the team.
NFL
The Independent

Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to wildcard win over Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Brady shone as his quest for an eighth Super Bowl title continued with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers easing into week two of the play-offs courtesy of a routine victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.The reigning NFL champions made light work of the challenge ahead of them, running out 31-15 winners in the wildcard round.Two unanswered touchdowns on short runs from first Giovani Bernard and then Ke’Shawn Vaughn had the Bucs well ahead, leading 17-0 at half-time before Brady took centre stage..@MikeEvans13_ goes flipping into the end zone! #GoBucs 📺: #PHIvsTB on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/UuUj1l70ie— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022The...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Patriots#Playoff Games#American Football#The Bills Mafia#Eagles
ClutchPoints

Rams star Aaron Donald issues stern reminder to Tom Brady, Buccaneers in NFL playoffs

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Aaron Donald couldn’t care less about what Tom Brady achieved during the 2021 regular season or even throughout his career. As the Rams gear up for their divisional round showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Donald made sure to remind Brady and everyone else that the regular season and past achievements don’t matter that much in the postseason.
NFL
FOX Sports

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss whether Bill Belichick is getting exposed without Tom Brady I UNDISPUTED

While Tom Brady was throwing two touchdowns and leading the Tampa Bay Bucs to the Divisional Round, his former team was already on vacation as the New England Patriots were blown out by the Buffalo Bills the night before with a final score of 47-17. Bill Belichick told reporters he certainly plans to be back next year, but New England has some work to do if they want to compete for Super Bowls again. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe explain why Belichick is not getting exposed without Brady, but that it 'will be some time before he has another crack at a Super Bowl.'
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady Is Still Mad About 49ers Drafting Giovanni Carmazzi

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — While some football fans will forever hate Tom Brady, they at least have to respect the man’s ability to hold a grudge. Brady was asked by Jim Gray on his podcast this week if he still finds himself pulling for the 49ers to win big playoff games, based on his affinity for the team and Joe Montana when he was growing up in the Bay Area. The 44-year-old Buccaneers quarterback, though, said his love for the 49ers died when the team decided that Giovanni Carmazzi was a better choice in the 2000 NFL draft. “I lost...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Super Bowl LV
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tom Brady's success seems to diminish Bill Belichick's title as NFL's greatest coach

Conventional wisdom holds that Bill Belichick is the best football coach ever, and that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback ever, and that Aaron Rodgers is this year's Most Valuable Player. After watching the NFL playoffs this weekend, you have to wonder if only one of those three presumptions holds...
NFL
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy