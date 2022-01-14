Ex-WWE star Tammy Sytch arrested for threatening to kill partner with scissors

Tammy Sytch, aka 'Sunny' at her 2011 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Getty Images

Tammy Sytch, who performed in WWE as Sunny in the 1990s, is facing harrowing allegations of threatening to kill her partner with a pair of scissors.

Police officials in New Jersey arrested Sytch on Thursday. They allege that, in a domestic dispute with her intimate partner, she raised a pair of scissors in the air and threatened to kill him with them, according to TMZ. The alleged victim was not injured in the altercation.

It is unclear how the dispute began.

Police reportedly believed Sytch to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. She has previously been arrested for drunk driving at least six times.

Sytch faces three charges, including terroristic threats and possessing a weapon for unlawful purpose.

Between 1995-98, Sytch was an enormous WWE star. She was named the most downloaded person on the internet by AOL in 1996. She also later appeared in ECW and WCW. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

Tammy Sytch as Sunny during her WWE days.

She has since had her share of legal problems, including a 2018 arrest for contempt of court and fugitive charges.