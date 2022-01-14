ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico sees fake molnupiravir, 1 week after drug approved

Mexico said Friday it is already seeing black market or fake versions of molnupiravir circulating for sale, just one week after authorities approved the drug to treat those at risk of severe COVID-19.

The real medication is produced by U.S. pharmaceutical company Merck. But Mexico ’s health regulatory agency found versions labelled molnupiravir for sale from an array of companies like “Merit,” “Molaz” and “Azista.”

The agency said Friday that it had no record of any permits for import or sales of those companies’ drugs and considered them a health risk.

The Federal Commission for Health Protection wrote that, because molnupiravir is approved only for prescription use, “any product advertised as over-the-counter molnupiravir should be considered a health risk because of its dubious origin.”

Mexico's government approved molnupiravir from Merck for use last week for adults with COVID-19 and “a high risk of complications.” On Friday the agency approved a second pill, Paxlovid, from Pfizer, for use on adult patients “at risk for complications.”

Mexico has long been plagued by counterfeit medicines, corruption within the regulatory agency, and a penchant for self-medication due to the country's inadequate health care infrastructure.

The country has seen coronavirus cases spike by over 200% in the last week, apparently due to the omicron variant, and faces a shortage of tests, which tends to drive consumers toward the black market.

Mexico does so little testing that, while test-confirmed COVID-19 deaths hover around 300,000, a government review of death certificates places the real toll at around 460,000.

riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico approves second oral treatment against covid-19

Mexico City, Mexico — Mexico health authorities have approved a second oral treatment against Covid-19. On Friday, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) announced the authorized emergency use of Paxlovid by Pfizer. The oral treatment has been approved to treat adult patients with mild or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico expected to approve two brands of covid-19 pills for emergency use

Mexico City, Mexico — President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says next week, health authorities are expected to approve two oral drugs for treatment against covid-19. During his Friday press conference, the president said that the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris) has already begun the authorization process after receiving the manufacturer’s file.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KEYT

Canada approves Pfizer COVID drug

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s health regulator has approved a pill by Pfizer that treats the effects of COVID-19. Health Canada authorized Paxlovid for adult patients with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are also at high risk of becoming more seriously ill. Health Canada did not authorize it for use on teenagers or on patients who are already hospitalized because of COVID-19. The agency’s announcement comes amid soaring numbers of infections because of the highly transmissible omicron variant. Late last month, U.S. health regulators authorized the pill that patients will be able to take at home to ward off the worst effects of the virus. Health officials noted that supply would be an issue early on.
PUBLIC HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Why newly approved Alzheimer’s drug is such a disaster

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. A few months ago, the FDA approved a new drug, aducamumab, to treat Alzheimer’s disease. This was the first time...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Molnupiravir vs paxlovid: What’s the difference between the two approved COVID antivirals?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Following the FDA’s granting of Emergency Use Authorization to Merck’s molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid, the only two approved direct-acting antiviral drugs; we now have two badly needed tools to deal with COVID, especially since it is clearly not finished dealing with us. Although both drugs reduce hospitalizations and deaths from COVID, they each have plusses and minuses. Let’s compare the two.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Medscape News

Wider Approval for Cystic Fibrosis 'Miracle' Drug

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) this week extended the licence for Kaftrio (Vertex Pharmaceuticals), a disease-modulating therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF), to children under 12. Previously licensed for older children and adults with at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thecentersquare.com

Authorities: Major drug bust in Denver shows Mexican cartels’ reach

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement investigations continue to target cartel-driven drug trafficking networks nationwide as Mexican cartels maintain operational control of the southern border, and transport dangerous narcotics and synthetic opioids to major U.S. cities. Last year, law enforcement officials announced some of the biggest drug busts in...
DENVER, CO
healththoroughfare.com

The WHO Lists New Drugs as Treatments for COVID

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire across the US and Europe, according to the reported data. Finding new ways of tackling the COVID pandemic can only be exhilarating. According to Aljazeera.com, the World Health Organization (WHO) has added two more drugs as recommended treatments for the coronavirus. The recommendations...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WKRC

Drug recall: Call your doctor if you have these common meds

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Food and Drug Administration has recalled two different drugs in the last week. The first recall involves Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets from Viona Pharmaceuticals. The second recall was for lots of Nitroglycerin Lingual Spray. Metformin Hydrochloride is for patients with type 2 diabetes. The drug was...
CINCINNATI, OH
100.7 WITL

Check Your Medications for These Two Common FDA Recalled Drugs

Time to take a good look at the medications you're taking, because the FDA has recalled two very common drugs this week. The two medications involved in the recall are used to treat Type 2 Diabetes and those suffering from attack or pain stemming from coronary artery disease. Both medications have been prescribed throughout the country.
PHARMACEUTICALS
POPSUGAR

Injectable Drug Wegovy Can Help People Lose 35 Pounds in Over a Year

For those considering medication to help with weight loss, Wegovy, a new injectable prescription weight-loss drug, is proving to be a highly promising option. Approved by the FDA in June 2021, Wegovy is for adults with a BMI at or above 30, or for those with a BMI at or above 27 who also have a weight-related medical condition such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. It is meant to be used in conjunction with a reduced-calorie meal plan and increased physical activity.
WEIGHT LOSS
Fox News

Maryland doctor says people are 'going to die' after Biden admin uses faulty data to snub antibody treatments

A doctor in Maryland said he had to cancel potentially life-saving monoclonal antibody infusions for about 250 people over the last week after the federal government stopped distributing treatments made by Regeneron and Eli Lilly because they aren't effective against omicron, even though the delta variant, which the drugs are effective at treating, was still dominant at the time.
MARYLAND STATE
