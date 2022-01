Hideki Matsuyama is the reigning Masters champion, and has already put together a ridiculous resume on the course despite being just 29. He added another PGA Tour win to that career total today at the Sony Open in Hawaii. It wasn’t an easy win; Hideki had to fend off Russell Henley (who always plays well in Hawaii) in a playoff. On the par 5 18th hole, though, Matsuyama unleashed this three wood up into a blinding sun. It’s really a shame he couldn’t see it, because look at where it ended up:

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO