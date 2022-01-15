ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Lumineers Look At The 'BRIGHTSIDE' With New Album

By Katrina Nattress
 5 days ago
The Lumineers are officially back with their fourth album, BRIGHTSIDE . The nine-track record sees Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites drawing inspiration from a number of different places, ranging from a near-fatal crash to a photo of Oasis .

"We had this photo of @oasis along with the words 'Free' and 'Anthem' hung up in the studio when we were creating BRIGHTSIDE," the band captioned an Instagram post . "These words and photo helped inspire us during the writing process."

Before the album's release, The Lumineers gave fans a taste of what to expect from the project with its title track, "BIG SHOT," "A.M. RADIO" and "WHERE WE ARE."

Over the summer, Schultz shared his gratitude for making music with Fraites in an emotional message to fans. "Feeling grateful to make songs with my musical brother @jeremiahfraites for a 4th @thelumineers album," he wrote at the time, alongside a teary-eyed selfie. "I took this photo on the drive to studio, listening back to a mix of a new song and it brought me to tears. In one way I felt like an a**hole for doing so in this era where you often ask IS-NOTHING-PRIVATE/SACRED.. but also wanting to remember that we are some of the lucky ones, to help channel things that bring true emotion out of us. Music truly is medicine and I feel lucky to serve the Tower of Song."

BRIGHTSIDE was produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron’s Sun Mountain Studios. It's the follow-up to 2019’s III.

The Lumineers recently performed during their iHeartRadio LIVE show – watch a clip from the show here .

RELATED PEOPLE
rockeramagazine.com

Haundead Shared New Album

French metal/melo-death/thrash crossover trio Haundead shared new album 'Freedom Won't Save Our Souls' for Free Streaming on YouTube. Haundead is a melodic death metal band from Lyon (France) Influenced by the swedish metal scene, metal from the 90's, american thrash-crossover movement or modern post-rock vibes, HDD consisting in four friends...
ROCK MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Queensryche begin recording new album

Queensryche have started recording sessions for the follow-up to their 2019 album, “The Verdict.”. The band has regrouped with producer Chris "Zeuss" Harris, who worked on their last two studio sets. Queensryche shared video footage of touring drummer Casey Grillo from the sessions, writing: “Here's Casey warming up before...
ROCK MUSIC
hvmag.com

The Lumineers Recorded Their New Album at This Hudson Valley Studio

All photos taken during the BRIGHTSIDE sessions at Sun Mountain Studios by Nicholas Bell. Sun Mountain Studios in Boiceville draws artists like Shania Twain and The Lumineers to make records while overlooking the Ashokan. Fans of folk-duo The Lumineers probably associate them with two locations. Firstly, there’s Denver, Colorado, where...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

The Weeknd Reveals Tracklist for New Album Dawn FM

The Weeknd has detailed his forthcoming LP Dawn FM, which features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey. After releasing a trailer for the project, he also revealed the album’s geriatric cover art on Tuesday. Now, you can check out the full tracklist and a new trailer below.
RETAIL
ABQJournal

Documentary looks at the making of NEEDTOBREATHE’s latest album

Like many, Josh Lovelace is coming off nearly two years like no other. As a full-time musician, he relied heavily on touring. With the pandemic, he and the guys in NEEDTOBREATHE, had to pivot and find a new avenue. The result of that is documented in the film, “NEEDTOBREATHE: Into...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Nekrogoblikon Announce New Album, Release First Single

The self-proclaimed “Best Goblin Metal on the Planet” known as Nekrogoblikon have announced their new album The Fundamental Slimes and Humours. The album will arrive April 1. Pre-order it here. The band has shared the video for the new song “This Is It.” Watch it below.
ROCK MUSIC
Paste Magazine

7 New Albums to Stream Today

This week marks the return of Paste Music’s weekly roundups, meaning our Best New Songs and New Albums to Stream lists are back in business. Though January is typically a quiet month for new releases, this New Music Friday has plenty to offer nonetheless, including the fourth studio album from hip-hop outsider Earl Sweatshirt, the new mixtape from art-pop auteur FKA twigs, a covers album from Chan Marshall’s Cat Power and more. Start your long weekend off on the right notes below.
MUSIC
JamBase

The Lumineers Perform For ‘CBS Mornings’

The Lumineers appeared on CBS Mornings’ Saturday Sessions. The Denver-based band offered up songs from their new album, Brightside, which arrived on Friday. The Luminners’ Saturday Session saw frontman and guitarist Wesley Schultz leading the band through the single “A.M. Radio.” Lumineers also included deeper Brightside cuts “Birthday” and “Where We Are.”
MUSIC
