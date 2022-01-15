The Lumineers Look At The 'BRIGHTSIDE' With New Album

The Lumineers are officially back with their fourth album, BRIGHTSIDE . The nine-track record sees Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites drawing inspiration from a number of different places, ranging from a near-fatal crash to a photo of Oasis .

"We had this photo of @oasis along with the words 'Free' and 'Anthem' hung up in the studio when we were creating BRIGHTSIDE," the band captioned an Instagram post . "These words and photo helped inspire us during the writing process."



Before the album's release, The Lumineers gave fans a taste of what to expect from the project with its title track, "BIG SHOT," "A.M. RADIO" and "WHERE WE ARE."

Over the summer, Schultz shared his gratitude for making music with Fraites in an emotional message to fans. "Feeling grateful to make songs with my musical brother @jeremiahfraites for a 4th @thelumineers album," he wrote at the time, alongside a teary-eyed selfie. "I took this photo on the drive to studio, listening back to a mix of a new song and it brought me to tears. In one way I felt like an a**hole for doing so in this era where you often ask IS-NOTHING-PRIVATE/SACRED.. but also wanting to remember that we are some of the lucky ones, to help channel things that bring true emotion out of us. Music truly is medicine and I feel lucky to serve the Tower of Song."

BRIGHTSIDE was produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron’s Sun Mountain Studios. It's the follow-up to 2019’s III.

The Lumineers recently performed during their iHeartRadio LIVE show – watch a clip from the show here .