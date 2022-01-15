ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook’s VR Oculus business probed by U.S. states

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Multiple states have begun investigating potential violations in how Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms Inc, runs its virtual-reality Oculus business, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Two...

