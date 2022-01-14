AR: COVID: AT-HOME TESTS IN HIGH DEMAND

“Dangerous” and “pointless” fogging machines are being used throughout the UK in high-risk settings, such as care homes and schools, in an attempt to clean the air of Covid particles.The machines work by spraying a hazardous mist of disinfectant into the air, but the World Health Organisation does not recommend their use. UK government guidance says: “Disinfectants applied as a fog, mist or vapour may reach harmful levels during delivery.”However, fogging machines are being used in care homes, schools and nurseries across the UK, The Independent has been told.Multiple homes run by a major care group in England, Scotland and...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 20 HOURS AGO