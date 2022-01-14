AR: COVID: AT-HOME TESTS IN HIGH DEMAND

Related
Virginia Beach Health Department plans to offer more COVID-19 tests based on continued high demand
The line for COVID-19 testing outside the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health’s Pembroke Office may seem small, but the demand for a test is not. Health Director Dr. Caitlin Pedati said she hoped more testing opportunities at the health department would help hospital workers as they battle the latest COVID-19 surge.
StarMed: Staffing issues and high demand leading to delays in COVID-19 test results at Greensboro clinic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The CEO of StarMed Healthcare said staffing issues and overall testing demand are leading to delays in COVID-19 test results at the Four Seasons Town Centre testing site in Greensboro. CEO Dr. Michael Estramonte said the company went from doing 3,000 tests per week to 34,000...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
How To Order Your Free COVID-19 Tests & Obtain Free N95 Masks
The federal government is offering Americans free COVID-19 tests. Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering. Americans can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order. Health officials are encouraging everyone to go through the simple process of...
Starbucks drops vaccination requirement for employees
(The Center Square) – Seattle-based Starbucks announced this week that is dropping its policy requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The coffee giant’s move comes in response to last week’s United State Supreme Court ruling to block the Biden Administration from requiring businesses in the private sector to put vaccine mandates in place. Justices voted 6-3 against the Biden administration, saying only Congress has the authority to give the...
What you need to know before ordering your free at-home COVID test
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Starting this Wednesday, free at-home COVID-19 tests will be available for order through a government website but many of you have questions such as how many can you get, when will they arrive and just how accurate are they? To help combat long testing lines and a shortage of rapid test kits, the Biden administration […]
As at-home COVID-19 test demand rises, local physicians warn results may not always be accurate
DES MOINES, Iowa — As COVID cases continue to rise, so does the demand for at-home test kits. While they are convenient, they may not always be the best option. A MercyOne physician, Joseph McGargill said there are times where at-home testing may be the only option, but there is a good chance the result may […]
Daily Wyoming coronavirus update: 1,592 new cases, 1,110 new recoveries
The total number of coronavirus cases in Wyoming grew by 1,592 on Wednesday, with the number of confirmed cases rising by 1,041 and the number of probable cases rising by 551, according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s daily update. Additionally, 1,110 new coronavirus recoveries were announced. Numbers to know Active cases: 5,064 (7,490 including...
Navajo Nation reports 525 new cases as COVID-19 variant spreads on Navajo Nation
On Jan. 14, the Navajo Nation reported 525 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count for the Nation during the pandemic.
COVID surge has little impact on vaccinations
Casper Star-Tribune CASPER – Surges in COVID-19 cases and rising hospitalizations did little to affect demand for vaccinations in Wyoming since the doses arrived here more than a year ago, data shows. Around 10,000 people signed up for appointments, put themselves on waiting lists or showed up to public clinics around the state each week between mid-January and April 2021. ...
High False-Positive Rate with Rapid Antigen Test for SARS-CoV-2 Linked to Single Batch from Manufacturer
Study finds high false positive results with one batch of a rapid antigen test for SARS-CoV-2 but "very low" overall false positive rate. Although the overall rate of false positive rapid antigen tests for SARS-CoV-2 was very low in a study of over 900,000 tests administered in Canada, investigators found that 42% of positive tests were false, with a high cluster from one batch of tests from a single manufacturer.
Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Parkview Medical Center says the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has suspended their twice-weekly testing requirement for health care workers who have been exempted from the COVID-19 vaccine. Parkview, which is the largest health care system in Pueblo County, confirmed the update to KRDO Tuesday after we learned The post Parkview Medical Center suspends weekly testing for vaccine-exempt health care workers appeared first on KRDO.
How many health care workers are vaccinated? It’s anyone’s guess
Without more precise data, “you don’t know what’s happening and you don’t have the ability to say how at risk is the health care workforce,” said Celine Gounder.
WHO: COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year
The worst of the coronavirus pandemic — deaths, hospitalizations and lockdowns — could be over this year if huge inequities in vaccinations and medicines are addressed quickly, the head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Tuesday. Dr. Michael Ryan, speaking during a panel discussion on vaccine inequity hosted by the World Economic Forum, said “we […]
'They were gone within a day' | Pharmacists say rapid COVID tests are in high demand but short supply
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many Americans, the hunt for a rapid COVID-19 test is frustrating right now. In East Tennessee, drugstore shelves are bare in many places. Local pharmacies like Belew Drugs on Asheville Highway are struggling to keep the at-home COVID tests in stock for a long period of time.
CDC report finds prior infection provided strong protection against COVID-19 in 2021, but experts warn it's 'playing with dynamite' to get sick on purpose
Though vaccination was superior to prior infection during the Alpha wave, the Delta variant changed that, according to new CDC data.
‘Dangerous’ fogging machines used in care homes and schools to combat Covid
“Dangerous” and “pointless” fogging machines are being used throughout the UK in high-risk settings, such as care homes and schools, in an attempt to clean the air of Covid particles.The machines work by spraying a hazardous mist of disinfectant into the air, but the World Health Organisation does not recommend their use. UK government guidance says: “Disinfectants applied as a fog, mist or vapour may reach harmful levels during delivery.”However, fogging machines are being used in care homes, schools and nurseries across the UK, The Independent has been told.Multiple homes run by a major care group in England, Scotland and...
The omicron variant is deepening severe staffing shortages in medical laboratories across the US
Medical laboratory professionals form the backbone of health care and the public health system. They conduct some 13 billion laboratory medicine tests annually in the U.S. As of January 2022, these individuals had also performed more than 860 million COVID-19 tests and counting during the pandemic. Why should anyone care? Laboratory testing is the single highest-volume medical activity affecting Americans, and it drives about two-thirds of all medical decisions made by doctors and other health care professionals. Simply put, every time you enter a hospital or health care facility for care, your life is in the hands of a medical...
COVID Positivity Rate Drops Among Students And Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While more schools are reporting new cases since the end of the fall semester, the Los Angeles County Public Health Department reported that the test positivity rate among K-12 schools has decreased from last week. According to Public Health data, 1,032 K-12 schools in the county reported positive cases from Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 — 55% higher than the 665 schools that reported positive cases during the last week of December 2021. Of the 595,000 tests conducted at county schools between Jan. 9 and Jan. 15, 11% came back positive, a decrease from the 15% recorded the previous...
