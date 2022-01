On the second day of 2022, I hiked back to the bush to surround myself with nature. I felt this need to get away from social media. There is something in the way negativity can wrap itself around you and try to break you. Sometimes, we just don’t have it in us to find the strength to hold the pieces together. “We can do this,” I said to myself as I slowly walked down the lane to a place where I needed to be.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 HOURS AGO