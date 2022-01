LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 1,700 donations poured in from across the country and the globe and raised $70,389 to honor beloved actress Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday. The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, benefiting the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, was one of White’s favorite charities during her lifetime, and officials say they were blown away by her fans answering the call to meet the #BettyWhite Challenge on social media. “Betty would be so thrilled to see the outpouring of support in her honor,” GLAZA President Tom Jacobson said in a statement. White died on...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO