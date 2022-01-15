ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plans to help strengthen protected landscapes in England

By Helen William
The Independent
The Independent
Plans to help nature recover and safeguard England’s national parks have been put forward by the Government.

The aim is to increase access to nature and ensure protected landscapes play a key role in tackling climate change, protecting biodiversity and supporting the nation’s health and wellbeing for the next 70 years and beyond.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said the plans, created after Julian Glover’s Landscapes Review – which looked at whether the protections for national parks and areas of outstanding natural beauty (AONBs) are still worthwhile, represent “a new chapter in the story of our protected landscapes”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPYzW_0dmGVsvn00

Those who are in charge of and manage England’s national parks and AONBs are to join forces as part of a new national landscapes partnership – where they can share knowledge and tackle issues such as nature recovery and improved public access.

Under the plans, they will also be expected to help local leaders work together nationally through schemes including campaigns, organised events and volunteering projects that bring people closer to nature.

Mr  Eustice said: “These reforms will play a pivotal role in meeting our international commitment to protect 30% of land for biodiversity by 2030 as we build back greener.”

A 12-week consultation on the plans will also ask for views on proposals to drive nature recovery and support for the communities that live and work in those areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9Iyf_0dmGVsvn00

Mr Glover, who led the review, said: “This is our chance to make England’s landscapes more beautiful, better for people who visit and live in them and far more alive with nature.

“Our countryside is there for all of us, but from the heaths of the New Forest to the high fells of the Lake District it is under pressure in an urban world.

“It won’t be enough just to try to conserve what we have inherited – we can change the story from decline to recovery, to make them greener, more welcoming and full of hope.”

Covid-19 has seen many people spending more time outside than before the pandemic – but some, particularly those on the lowest incomes, do not have access to greenspaces, according to Natural England

The Government has previously pledged within the 25-Year Environment Plan to protect 30% of the UK’s land by 2030 and to achieve net zero by 2050.

The Independent

End oil and gas subsidies for ‘green and just’ transition, campaigner who took government to court says

The UK needs to stop subsidising the oil and gas industry to enable a “green and just transition” away from fossil fuels, an environmental campaigner who took the government to court has said. Mikaela Loach told The Independent she believes the mainstream campaign against these financial incentives has just begun, despite the High Court ruling against her case on the issue on Tuesday.The medical student was one of three environmentalists who launched a legal challenge against the business secretary and a state-owned authority over a drive to encourage oil and gas production in the North Sea, arguing it was not...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Water quality standards met at 99% of English bathing spots – Environment Agency

Water quality standards are being met at 99% of designated bathing spots in England the Environment Agency has said.Testing for E.coli and intestinal enterococci bacteria across 400 sites during the 2021 bathing season, defined as May 15 to September 30, saw 70.7% of beaches and inland waters rated “excellent”.A further 24% were rated “good” and 4.3% were awarded a score of “sufficient”.The presence of E.coli and intestinal enterococci in water samples is often an indicator of sewage contamination.The latest figures, published on Wednesday, compare to 98.3% in 2019 – the last full data set due to interruptions in monitoring...
U.K.
The Independent

Rockpool species will struggle to migrate to UK waters as sea temperatures rise

The Channel forms a protective barrier that prevents rockpool species reaching England from Europe researchers say, potentially signalling future problems for biodiversity in our coastal waters.Ecologists from the University of Exeter found the conditions that would allow rockpool wildlife to survive the crossing occur only about once every decade.While invasive species are not usually welcomed, the researchers fear that there will be nothing to replace native creatures pushed to extinction by climate change.The study focused specifically on the tiny crab clibanarius erythropus.Usually found in the Mediterranean, the Black Sea and eastern Atlantic it was spotted in the UK...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Covid news: NHS boss warns virus not ‘magically disappeared’ as TfL keeps masks despite scrapped plan B

Covid-19 has not “magically disappeared”, the chief executive of NHS Confederation, which represents hospitals, said today, adding that Boris Johnson’s decision to ease restrictions “doesn’t mean a return to normality is inevitable”.Matthew Taylor’s comments came after the PM told the Commons earlier that plan B will be lifted at midnight on Wednesday evening next week, removing all requirements for Covid passes in sports and entertainment events and face coverings in public places. Despite this, Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has said face masks will remain compulsory on the Transport for London (TfL) network. He also urged Mr Johnson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

World’s largest floating wind farm to be built off coast of England and Wales

A major new wind farm is to become the world’s largest floating offshore wind facility and will operate in the Celtic Sea, in Welsh and English waters, energy company EDF has announced.The biggest floating wind farm in the world is currently the 50MW Kincardine offshore wind farm off the coast of Aberdeen in Scotland, but the new facility will be 20 times as large, generating 1GW of power.The project, called "Gwynt Glas", which means "blue wind" in Welsh, is a joint venture involving EDF, which is owned by the French state, and DP Energy, a renewable energy company based in...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Edwin Poots accuses Sinn Fein of ‘abandoning’ farmers with climate change bill

Sinn Fein has been accused of “abandoning” Northern Ireland’s farmers by DUP Environment Minister Edwin Poots.During ministerial question time at Stormont Mr Poots attacked a proposed private members’ climate change bill, which he said could lead to around 13,000 jobs being lost in the agricultural sector.Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland without a climate change act.Two separate climate bills are currently proceeding through legislative stages in the Assembly – a private members’ bill from Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey and one tabled by Mr Poots.Ms Bailey’s bill, which is supported by a majority...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

The Independent

