Chicago IG: City Failed To Follow Its Own Regulations In 2020 Little Village Smokestack Implosion

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new COVID testing plan for schools. But some parents believe the plan will only place more of a burden on families. Starting this week, schools can sign up to get at-home rapid antigen tests. The tests will be distributed weekly to students and staff in participating districts. “The new program that the governor announced yesterday that districts will have the option to choose between these different scattered approaches, all of which seem to be designed to place more responsibilities on families that are already struggling to keep up with public health information,” Cara Berg Powers, interim executive director of Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance, said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday. The group said it wants an in-school vaccination program for every school with a vaccination rate under the statewide average of 75%. It also wants the state to distribute high-quality masks to every school district that requests them.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO