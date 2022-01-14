ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago IG: City Failed To Follow Its Own Regulations In 2020 Little Village Smokestack Implosion

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Inspector General’s office looked into the smokestack implosion...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

No Changes To Chicago Travel Advisory; Every State Remains On The List For 3rd Week In A Row

CHICAGO (CBS) — For the third week in a row, every state and territory in the U.S. is listed on Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory, and city officials said that won’t change next week, despite case rates leveling off or dropping in some areas. Daily case rates in an individual state or territory must fall below 15 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks in a row to be removed from the list, and with no states or territories yet below that threshold, the Chicago Department of Public Health said there will be no changes to the advisory next week. COVID TRAVEL ADVISORY...
CHICAGO, IL
arcamax.com

Editorial: Time for Chicago to look past omicron crises and take hold of its own uncertain future

The spotlight of national media shines on the standoff between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Teachers Union. The less-than-pretty picture emerging? A city devolved into crisis. There’s hard evidence. We’ve got kids out of school, infuriated and exhausted parents, an unacceptable homicide rate, carjackings terrifying citizens, a vaunted retail...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
CBS Chicago

Chicago’s Lakeshore Gets $1.5 Million To Repair Damage, Protect Against Erosion

CHICAGO (CBS) — Wednesday was a chilly day on the lakefront and federal funds will help against some of its deterioration. The shoreline will get $1.5 million for repairs, from the bipartisan infrastructure deal. Local lawmakers said storm damage and record-high rising lake levels are battering the shoreline. The money will repair existing damage and protect against future erosion. The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will make an undeniable difference in Illinois’ roads, highways, & bridges. We are set to receive $1.4B in federal funding for bridges over the next five years—a much needed boost to our state’s transportation infrastructure. https://t.co/sATKU861sK — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 18, 2022  
CHICAGO, IL
madison

Chicago Tribune: Leaders often fail to follow their own rules

Social media is full of invective against fellow citizens who do not follow the writer’s views of desirable COVID-19 restrictions. But it’s far easier to virtue signal or rail against others than to actually follow those rules yourself. Exhibit A? Politicians. We had Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez cavorting maskless in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Can Restaurants And Other Businesses Confiscate Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards? Officials Advise Against It

CHICAGO (CBS) — While checking COVID-19 vaccine cards, a restaurant employee told a CBS 2 staffer they’ve confiscated about 20 cards they believed to be fake while enforcing the city mandate. It got us thinking – how are they checking, and are private businesses that are charged with enforcing the city’s rules allowed to take away those cards? CBS 2’s Tara Molina, who has tracked this from the beginning, went right to the top with those questions. It’s a tough spot to be in for Chicago businesses, since there is no city technology in place to verify vaccination. So what should a business...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Village#Implosion#Demolitions#Uban Construction#Cbs#The Inspector General
CBS Philly

Philadelphia’s Health Department No Longer Recommending Pauses To In-Person Learning For City Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Health Department is changing COVID-19 guidelines for schools. The health department says it’s an attempt to keep schools open for in-person instruction. “Today, we will be posting new guidelines for city schools,” Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said. A major change in the way the Philadelphia Health Department will be handling temporary school closures in the city due to COVID-19 outbreaks. The school district was sent a letter outlining the changes. “Given the current widespread community transmission occurring at this time, we will no longer use sing case numbers to determine when to pause in-person learning,” Bettigole said. “Instead,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Patients Left With A Lot Of Questions After Center For Covid Control Testing Sites Temporarily Shut Down, State Investigates Complaints

CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of COVID-19 testing sites in the Chicago area are closed this week, as state investigators look into complaints about the conditions inside and confusion over results. As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Monday, patients who frequented such sites are now left with lots of questions. “The fact that it’s in a trailer is an obvious red flag,” said Jon Bernhardt, a customer at a Center for Covid Control testing site. “I’d say the fact that it appeared overnight is another red flag.” Bernhardt, a Lincoln Park resident, said he wishes he had trusted his gut. He said he got...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
thecentersquare.com

Authorities: Major drug bust in Denver shows Mexican cartels’ reach

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement investigations continue to target cartel-driven drug trafficking networks nationwide as Mexican cartels maintain operational control of the southern border, and transport dangerous narcotics and synthetic opioids to major U.S. cities. Last year, law enforcement officials announced some of the biggest drug busts in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Miami

Fired Former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo Files Lawsuit Against City, Commissioners, City Manager

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three months after he was fired, former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo is taking legal action against the City of Miami. On Wednesday, Acevedo filed a 50-page lawsuit claiming the city manager and three commissioners violated his First Amendment rights. Acevedo claims they illegally retaliated against him for blowing the whistle on, what he describes as, a toxic stew of corruption and wrongdoing at city hall. That includes City Manager Art Noriega and Commissioners Joe Carollo, Alex Díaz de la Portilla and Manolo Reyes. The complaint details several examples of alleged illegal and unethical activity by commissioners, saying they attempted to...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Federal Disaster Team Coming To UChicago Medicine’s Ingalls Memorial Hospital Amid COVID Surge; Nurse Says It’s Needed, But Not Long-Term Fix

HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Federal help is now coming to UChicago Medicine and their Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, to assist with the COVID surge and staffing. A 26-person national disaster team of nurses, doctors, and paramedics will be on hand for two weeks. “I’m grateful to our federal partners for bringing more skilled support staff to Illinois hospitals hit hard by COVID-19,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release announcing the federal assistance. “This latest 26-person team will provide vital support to medical workers at UChicago Medicine Ingalls, allowing them to continue providing lifesaving care for all patients. My administration...
HARVEY, IL
CBS Boston

Parents Group Says New School COVID Testing Plan Will Only Put More Burden On Massachusetts Families

BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced a new COVID testing plan for schools. But some parents believe the plan will only place more of a burden on families. Starting this week, schools can sign up to get at-home rapid antigen tests. The tests will be distributed weekly to students and staff in participating districts. “The new program that the governor announced yesterday that districts will have the option to choose between these different scattered approaches, all of which seem to be designed to place more responsibilities on families that are already struggling to keep up with public health information,” Cara Berg Powers, interim executive director of Massachusetts Education Justice Alliance, said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday. The group said it wants an in-school vaccination program for every school with a vaccination rate under the statewide average of 75%. It also wants the state to distribute high-quality masks to every school district that requests them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Denver

Insurance Expert Says Marshall Fire Will Affect Future Premiums Of Homeowners

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS) — It’s been more than two weeks since the tragic day of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, and while those impacted by the fire have a lot of questions about the cost to rebuild, many more homeowners are also taking a closer look at their insurance coverage. On Friday, we spoke with insurance expert Carole Walker, the executive director of Rocky Mountain Insurance Association. She says disasters like these factor into future premiums. She says one event alone isn’t going to have a direct impact; it’s getting into a pattern of risk. When we start seeing...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Independent

Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay says his California home insurance cancelled over climate-linked disasters

The director of thinly-veiled climate crisis allegory Don’t Look Up has said that his home insurance was cancelled due to climate-linked disasters.Adam McKay, whose hit film chronicles an astronomy student’s doomed campaign to persuade world leaders to stop a huge comet from hitting Earth, said on Friday that he was one of the growing number of Americans whose insurers had baulked at the cost of global warming.“Just had my home insurance cancelled because Southern California is at too high risk now for fire and floods," he tweeted, including an emoji of a comet. “This shit is real and happening right...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy