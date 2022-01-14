More Ordering, Fewer Healthy Workers Lead to Trash and Recycle Pileup During Pandemic

The City of Milton is aware that some residents have been experiencing shortfalls with their curbside recycling and, in some cases, trash services. We understand the real, difficult issues this causes for our citizens. We also know the legitimate, unforeseen reasons why this is happening – with the City’s two biggest waste management haulers coping with recent staffing shortages because high numbers of their employees are sick with COVID-19. In Milton, private companies who wish to do business picking up trash and recycling here can if they satisfy all the City’s requirements and apply to do so. With this system, the City does not have a direct role in waste management since residents contract with individual private companies. However, City staff recognize the importance of this service to our community and work with providers to ensure our residents are well served.

