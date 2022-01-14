ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More Ordering, Fewer Healthy Workers Lead to Trash and Recycle Pileup During Pandemic

By Aaron McDade
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Several cities have reported anywhere from 20 to 35 percent of their sanitation workers missing work because of COVID in recent weeks as Omicron has...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
cityofmiltonga.us

Recycling, trash services affected by pandemic-related staff shortages

The City of Milton is aware that some residents have been experiencing shortfalls with their curbside recycling and, in some cases, trash services. We understand the real, difficult issues this causes for our citizens. We also know the legitimate, unforeseen reasons why this is happening – with the City’s two biggest waste management haulers coping with recent staffing shortages because high numbers of their employees are sick with COVID-19. In Milton, private companies who wish to do business picking up trash and recycling here can if they satisfy all the City’s requirements and apply to do so. With this system, the City does not have a direct role in waste management since residents contract with individual private companies. However, City staff recognize the importance of this service to our community and work with providers to ensure our residents are well served.
ADVOCACY
fox5atlanta.com

Front-line workers lost savings during pandemic shutdowns, study shows

ATLANTA - There are two stories of savings during the COVID-19 pandemic: those who added to their nest egg, and those who had to use their savings to survive. According to a new economic study, Americans added almost $4 trillion dollars to their savings accounts. Almost all of it went to the wealthiest 20 percent. The working class, particularly single women with children, took big financial hits.
BUSINESS
sbmd.org

District A: Recycling/Trash Pickup Information and More

Happy new year! I hope you and your family had a safe and happy new year and holiday season. As we enter 2022, please remember that the District A office is here to assist! If you have a concern that you need to report to the City, please follow these steps:
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Public Works explains delays in trash, recycling pick-up

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As Baltimore city struggles to get the continued gun violence under control, the focus shifts from crime to grime for some residents. At issue is a disruption of service at the Department of Public Works for some neighborhoods. In alleys and curbsides across Baltimore, it's piling...
BALTIMORE, MD
South Bend Tribune

City of South Bend considering extra pay for essential workers during COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTH BEND — The majority of City of South Bend employees who have been working through the coronavirus pandemic could soon get a one-time stipend as a reward. Daniel T. Parker, city controller, offered an ordinance for council consideration Monday evening that seeks $2.5 million of the city's allotment of $58.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the bonuses.
SOUTH BEND, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mitchell
Sahan Journal

During the pandemic, employers asked immigrant workers in Minnesota to risk their health, safety, and status. In a new study, workers say they often got nothing in return.

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Four years ago, Mohamed Mire Mohamed came to Minnesota for the same reason many other Somalis have: to raise his three children among Somali Americans, who have established a conspicuous presence here over the past three decades.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Canadian truckers block highway at US border to protest Covid vaccine mandates

Dozens of Canadian truck drivers have blocked the highway near the US-Manitoba international border to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.Videos shared on social media showed truck drivers carrying Canadian flags and holding a demonstration on the Manitoba Highway 75, which connects the Emerson community in Manitoba with the US city of Pembina in North Dakota.The demonstration slowed down traffic on both sides and caused delays for vehicles both entering and leaving Canada.The drivers were protesting against Canada’s new vaccine mandates for truck drivers, which came into force on Saturday.Canadian truckers against cross-border vaccine mandates have started to block all lanes...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Collection#Food Waste#Solid Waste Management#Recycle#Omicron Covid#The Associated Press#Swana#Waste Dive
thezebra.org

JUST IN: Alexandria Suspends Trash and Recycling Collection Until Next Week

ALEXANDRIA, VA – Due to staffing shortages caused by COVID-19, safety issues related to the forecasted overnight snow and to prioritize resources to prepare for and respond to the inclement weather, curbside recycling, trash, yard waste and Christmas tree collection will not take place this week. There will be no sliding of routes and days as previously communicated. Collection crews will be mobilized tonight and tomorrow to support and respond to the forecasted snow tomorrow.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Recycling
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
739K+
Followers
78K+
Post
723M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy