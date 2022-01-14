OK: SCHOOLS STRUGGLE WITH STAFFING AMID OMICRON

Related
Laramie County school districts see graduation rates improve
CHEYENNE – Both of Laramie County’s school districts saw improvements in their most recent graduation rates, and local superintendents said they hope to keep the trend moving upward. The results for the 2020-21 school year were announced Wednesday by the Wyoming Department of Education, with the statewide four-year graduation rate coming in at 82.4%. Although the growth rate was less than a percentage point higher than the previous year, this marked the eighth consecutive year of improvement for students graduating statewide, according to WDE. ...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
