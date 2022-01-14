ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OK: SCHOOLS STRUGGLE WITH STAFFING AMID OMICRON

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDzcm_0dmGVc3P00

Oklahoma school districts struggle as omicron variant leaves staff, students sick or quarantined

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Laramie County school districts see graduation rates improve

CHEYENNE – Both of Laramie County’s school districts saw improvements in their most recent graduation rates, and local superintendents said they hope to keep the trend moving upward. The results for the 2020-21 school year were announced Wednesday by the Wyoming Department of Education, with the statewide four-year graduation rate coming in at 82.4%. Although the growth rate was less than a percentage point higher than the previous year, this marked the eighth consecutive year of improvement for students graduating statewide, according to WDE. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
317
Followers
496
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy