OK: SCHOOLS STRUGGLE WITH STAFFING AMID OMICRON

CHEYENNE – Both of Laramie County’s school districts saw improvements in their most recent graduation rates, and local superintendents said they hope to keep the trend moving upward. The results for the 2020-21 school year were announced Wednesday by the Wyoming Department of Education, with the statewide four-year graduation rate coming in at 82.4%. Although the growth rate was less than a percentage point higher than the previous year, this marked the eighth consecutive year of improvement for students graduating statewide, according to WDE. ...

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO