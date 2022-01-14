ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Donor Who Called Pope Jewish Agent Says He Just Has 'Beef' With 'Banking Jews'

By Justin Klawans
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
"I'm a tech entrepreneur who retired early and am bored and lazy so this is how I'm sharing some theories I have," said tech guru Dave...

Comments / 137

big paully
4d ago

The Jewish are successful because they have solid family units and stress the value in family, religion, community and education. They help each other and don't give up on the ones that loss their way.

Reply(5)
11
Viva Satire !
5d ago

Sounds like what Casino Empire Owner Donald Trump once said, regarding Jews only being good for counting your money.

Reply(28)
22
Jason Levi
4d ago

I’m a Orthodox Jew and never heard of a Jewish central bank. This guy must smoking something.

Reply(20)
24
