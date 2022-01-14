GOP Donor Who Called Pope Jewish Agent Says He Just Has 'Beef' With 'Banking Jews'
"I'm a tech entrepreneur who retired early and am bored and lazy so this is how I'm sharing some theories I have," said tech guru Dave...www.newsweek.com
The Jewish are successful because they have solid family units and stress the value in family, religion, community and education. They help each other and don't give up on the ones that loss their way.
Sounds like what Casino Empire Owner Donald Trump once said, regarding Jews only being good for counting your money.
I’m a Orthodox Jew and never heard of a Jewish central bank. This guy must smoking something.
