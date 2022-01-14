'Nothing to show for it': Why Biden is on a losing streak

Related
NBC News
Manchin, Sinema join Senate GOP in rejecting filibuster rule change, dooming voting bills
WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans voted in unity Wednesday to block the advancement of a package of sweeping election legislation pushed by Democrats in a tense showdown over national voting rights. The vote on the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act was 49-51. It...
Supreme Court rejects Trump request to shield release of records to January 6 committee
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday spurned a request from former President Donald Trump to block the release of documents from the Trump White House to the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The order from the high court clears the way...
U.S. says Russia may attack Ukraine on short notice
Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
University of Michigan reaches $490M settlement with sex abuse survivors
The University of Michigan announced it reached a settlement with over 1,000 victims who alleged sexual abused by an athletic physician.
RELATED PEOPLE
Takeaways and new details from the New York AG's investigation into Trump's business empire
New York (CNN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James laid out new, specific details about what her office believes to be "misleading or fraudulent" financial statements from former President Donald Trump's business empire in a late-night court filing on Tuesday. The new filing seeks to compel the testimony...
Supreme Court justices deny any friction over masks in the courtroom
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor denied Wednesday that there have been tensions between them over the issue of wearing masks while seated on the courtroom bench during oral arguments. "Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us," they said in a rare...
2 Marines killed in rollover crash; teen driver charged in deaths
The driver of the military vehicle was speeding at the time, police said.
U.S. to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at CVS, Walgreens in COVID fight
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. government will make 400 million non-surgical "N95" masks from its strategic national stockpile available for free to the public starting next week, a White House official said, as the Biden administration tries to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Snug-fitting N95 face masks, so-called...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US begins offering 1B free COVID tests, but many more needed
WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, people across the U.S. can log on to a government website and order free, at-home COVID-19 tests. But the White House push may do little to ease the omicron surge, and experts say Washington will have to do a lot more to fix the country’s long-troubled testing system.
UK's Johnson faces Parliament as ouster bid gathers steam
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defied calls to resign in a feisty performance in Parliament
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
317
Followers
496
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0