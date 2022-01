About 100 protesters turned out in Manhattan Friday to demand the extension of a moratorium on rental evictions in New York state, a day before it was due to end. The moratorium, granted in spring of 2020 by then governor Andrew Cuomo, has been regularly extended since then, but current governor Kathy Hochul has declined to do so after it is due to expire on Saturday. "You cannot allow a moratorium to lapse in the middle of winter, during a COVID surge," said Jumaane Williams, a former Brooklyn council member and himself a candidate for the post of governor. As in previous days in the run-up to the January 15 deadline, demonstrators waved banners and chanted slogans in front of the public library.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO