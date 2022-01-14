Andrew Galloway

Related
Wyoming paid $2.3 million in COVID hazard pay to prison employees in 2020
The Wyoming Department of Corrections paid $2.3 million in hazard pay to employees during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, state records show. The payments, which ranged from $150 to nearly $10,000, went out to more than 900 WDOC employees between March and December 2020, department spokesperson Paul Martin said in an email. In total, the department paid out $2,312,850. All of that came from Wyoming’s CARES Act fund,...
Mayor Collins to be guest speaker at next Chamber luncheon
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins will be the guest speaker at the next monthly Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce Monthly luncheon on Friday, Feb. 4. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Little America Hotel & Resort, 2800 W. Lincolway. Collins will discuss the political landscape in Cheyenne and his goals for the city of Cheyenne moving forward. Since 1991, Collins has owned and operated the Bicycle Station on...
With more jobs than workers, Wyoming grapples with ‘great resignation'
As the owner of Crenshaw Craftsmanship in Lander, Adam Crenshaw, 41, has seen the effects of the changing workforce. He isn’t currently attempting to recruit employees, but said he has conversations weekly with construction colleagues who are struggling to hire. Crenshaw believes the labor shortage is the result of many complicated factors and rejects the theory that federal stimulus benefits discourage people from seeking work. Construction jobs are now riskier...
Active Wyoming coronavirus cases up by 482 on Wednesday
CHEYENNE – The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 482 on Wednesday. The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said the state received 1,041 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases on Wednesday, as well as reports of 551 new probable cases. At the same time, the number of reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 1,110, leaving the state with 7,123...
Another 13 Wyoming deaths tied to COVID
CHEYENNE – The deaths of another 13 Wyoming residents have been tied to coronavirus, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The department on Tuesday said the deaths, which occurred in November, December and January, brought to 1,601 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been linked to the illness since it was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020. Among the fatalities were three Laramie County residents, two...
City Council meeting returns to LCSD1 board room next Monday
CHEYENNE – The next Cheyenne City Council meeting will return to the Laramie County School District 1 board room, located inside Storey Gym, 2811 House Ave. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24. Use the main doors on the west side of Storey Gym and turn left at the hallway to access the board room. Parking is available in the surface lot north of Storey...
Republicans push for greater access to COVID therapeutics
(The Center Square) – Republicans are pushing for greater access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the federal government took over the distribution of such drugs last year. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed Senate Bill 3440 to prohibit the federal government from limiting state access to monoclonal antibody treatments. “One of the things we've learned during this pandemic is that monoclonal antibodies can have a very effective therapeutic...
COVID surge has little impact on vaccinations
Casper Star-Tribune CASPER – Surges in COVID-19 cases and rising hospitalizations did little to affect demand for vaccinations in Wyoming since the doses arrived here more than a year ago, data shows. Around 10,000 people signed up for appointments, put themselves on waiting lists or showed up to public clinics around the state each week between mid-January and April 2021. ...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Wyoming using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
