Peak TV Update: Scripted Series Volume Hits All-Time High in 2021

By Rick Porter
The Hollywood Reporter
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YC2vd_0dmGV2Yc00

A downturn in the number of scripted series in 2020 turned out not to be the start of a trend.

The number of scripted series available in the United States hit an all-time high in 2021, according to FX ’s annual count of shows across streaming, cable and broadcast outlets. The year featured 559 English-language scripted shows — a 13 percent jump from 2020 (when there were 496 series ) and 5 percent higher than the previous peak of Peak TV , 532 shows in 2019.

In raw numbers, the year-to-year growth of 63 series is the most since FX’s research team started tracking the total number of scripted shows. The percentage increase is the largest since the count went from 288 to 349 in 2013, a jump of 21 percent. The total number of scripted shows has more than doubled in the last decade; in 2011 there were 266 scripted series.

Since FX’s research counts only English-language shows, it does not include international breakout series like Squid Game and Money Heist , both of which drew sizable audiences in the United States, nor the numerous offerings on Spanish-language broadcasters like Univision and Telemundo. The count also excludes daytime dramas and children’s programming — to say nothing of the hundreds of unscripted series across all platforms.

The downturn in 2020 was caused in part by effects of the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, which cause production shutdowns worldwide and led to several series being “un-renewed.” As vaccines against COVID-19 became widely available and safety protocols became a regular part of the business, however, production ramped back up again for much of 2021 (though the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has led to a number of temporary shutdowns in the past month).

FX’s count includes series that debuted new episodes in 2021 on broadcast (including PBS) and cable networks and 21 streaming outlets — ranging from major players like Netflix and Disney+ to niche services including Shudder and AllBlk.

The scripted series count since 2009 is below, per FX research.

2009: 210
2010: 216
2011: 266
2012: 288
2013: 349
2014: 389
2015: 420
2016: 454
2017: 487
2018: 495
2019: 532
2020: 496
2021: 559

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock’s ‘The Unforgivable’ Tops Nielsen’s Streaming Movie Chart

Sandra Bullock’s The Unforgivable easily topped Nielsen’s movie streaming chart in its first full week of play on Netflix. For the week of Dec. 13-19, the film racked up a hefty 556 million minutes of viewing time, according to Nielsen. The Unforgivable also won a spot on Nielsen’s top 10 list of most watched streaming programs for the week, coming in No. 6. Nora Fingscheidt directed The Unforgivable, which is based on the 2009 British miniseries about a woman who is released from prison after two decades. Nielsen’s streaming ratings, which are delayed by roughly a month, cover viewing on TV sets and...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Witcher’ Ascends in Streaming Rankings; December Platform Shares Steady

The second season premiere of The Witcher catapulted the show to the top of the streaming rankings for Dec. 13-19 — and it likely played a sizable role in helping streaming platforms set a usage record the following week. Those are two key takeaways from the latest sets of Nielsen streaming numbers. In the weekly program rankings, The Witcher (whose second season debuted Dec. 17) had 2.19 billion minutes of viewing time, more than twice as much as the No. 2 title overall (kids’ show Cocomelon at 890 million minutes) and almost four time as much as the second-ranked original series,...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Earnings Preview: Subscriber Momentum in Focus Amid Somber Investor Mood

How many subscribers did streaming giant Netflix add during the final quarter of 2021, which included the return of hit shows Money Heist, Emily in Paris and The Witcher, as well as movies Red Notice and Don’t Look Up? The company’s fourth-quarter earnings report after the market close on Thursday will show how the actual figure compared with management’s forecast for 8.5 million user additions, which would be in line with the same period of 2020. But the mood on Wall Street has been somber as of late, with analysts noting worries about softer-than-expected subscriber trends. No wonder that Netflix shares are...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peak Tv#63 Series#United Nations#Univision#Fx#Telemundo
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
TV SERIES
knowtechie.com

Cutting the cord: The best alternatives to cable and satellite TV

We’ve all heard the term cutting the cord many times by now. It’s easier to cut the cord with the rise of streaming services. All you need is to choose the best service for yourself and visit www.howtowatch.com.au for more details. The benefits are clear; it will cost...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Netflix’s most popular original movie of all time is getting two sequels

While Netflix's most popular show is full of unfamiliar faces, the same can't be said of its biggest movie. Last year, Red Notice quickly became the streaming service's most-watched movie of all time. With Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot in starring roles, its success was all but assured. As such, it's no real surprise that Netflix wants to bring the trio back for a sequel. In fact, according to Deadline, Netflix is planning on shooting two Red Notice sequels back to back.
TV & VIDEOS
GamesRadar+

New on Netflix in January 2022: All the new movies and shows

A new year means plenty of new movies and TV shows on Netflix – the streamer is starting 2022 with a bang. For starters, you can catch the first part of Ozark season 4, as the hit crime thriller starts to tie up its many threads. It's a good month for TV on the platform – other new additions include Korean zombie drama All of Us Are Dead and dark comedy The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window, starring Kristen Bell. And if you fancy a bit of escapist reality TV after all of that, Too Hot to Handle is back for season 3.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another fresh batch of streaming recommendations from us to see you through those cold January evenings in front of the TV. Settle in for a movie night with Eternals, one of the most recent Marvel movie releases. If you missed it on the big screen back in November, it's now available to stream at no extra cost on Disney Plus. There's also Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread on Netflix in the US and Oscar-winning drama The Father on Prime Video in the UK.
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

One Specific Way HBO Max Rose Above Netflix And Disney+ In 2021

The competition between streaming services is stiffer than ever with platforms premiering and growing in certain ways to even rival the original giant itself: Netflix. While Netflix will undoubtedly remain on top when it comes to the sheer number of originals released for the foreseeable future, and Disney+ may have cornered the market in terms of the biggest franchise releases via streaming, HBO Max rose above both in a very specific way in the past year: app downloads.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch Right Now

A new year means a new opportunity to start over. That 10-season drama that you're trudging through just to finish it? It's 2022! Drop it like a bad habit! The new show your friends are into but you just don't get? It's 2022! Hard pass! Make your resolution for the new year to find something to watch that you like, whether it's a new series, an overlooked gem from the last few years, or a classic that will remind you of a recent favorite.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

Netflix kicks off 2022 with surprise price hikes for all of its plans

If one of your New Year's Resolutions was to be more frugal with your money in 2022, we have some bad news for you. On Friday, Netflix announced price hikes for all of its monthly subscription plans in the US and Canada. The new prices take effect immediately for new members, so if you try to sign up for Netflix for the first time today, the new plans will be the only choices you have.
TV & VIDEOS
