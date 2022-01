Technically speaking, Kate Josephs didn’t lie.For weeks, the former head of the government’s Covid taskforce was asked by journalists in Sheffield – where she is now the city council’s chief executive – if rumours she had attended illegal Downing Street parties in December 2020 were accurate.For weeks, she flatly denied they were. Reporters were told their questions were vexatious. The editor of the city newspaper, The Star, was repeatedly assured Josephs had never had drinks at Number 10.What she failed to disclose, however, was that she herself had thrown her own leaving party at the Cabinet Office right next door.As...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO