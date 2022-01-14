Penn State receives $1.5 million from USDA for climate research

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Ocean State has received a $47.1 million dollar boost for bridge projects, thanks to the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This Friday, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline announced the new funding, thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure act they helped pass last November. Rhode Island will also be receiving $289 million for the highway portion of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This investment aims to combat climate changes and Rhode Island’s extreme weather, this also will support the state’s airports, transit, and electric vehicle charging networks.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO