Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
The following totals are current as of Tuesday, July 19, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):
Laramie County
Lab-confirmed active cases: 67 (-9)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 213 (-55)
Total cases since pandemic began: 28,547 (+256)
Lab confirmed: 20,637 (+163)/Probable: 7,910 (+93)
Deaths since pandemic began: 295 (+1)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 11 (11 at CRMC, 0 at CVAMC)
Wyoming
Lab-confirmed active cases: 468 (-116)
Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 1,102 (-479)
Total cases since pandemic began: 168,678 (+1,292)
Lab confirmed: 132,533 (+956)/Probable: 36,145 (+336)
Deaths since pandemic began: 1,850 (+5)
Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 42 (+14)
Vaccine Update
The following was current as of July 4:
Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 268,885 (46.46%)
Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 47,529 (47.77%)
Source: Wyoming Department of Health
Comments / 1