ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

The following totals are current as of Tuesday, July 19, unless otherwise noted (numbers in parentheses represent changes from the previous weekly report):

Laramie County

Lab-confirmed active cases: 67 (-9)

Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 213 (-55)

Total cases since pandemic began: 28,547 (+256)

Lab confirmed: 20,637 (+163)/Probable: 7,910 (+93)

Deaths since pandemic began: 295 (+1)

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 11 (11 at CRMC, 0 at CVAMC)

Wyoming

Lab-confirmed active cases: 468 (-116)

Probable and lab-confirmed cases in past 7 days: 1,102 (-479)

Total cases since pandemic began: 168,678 (+1,292)

Lab confirmed: 132,533 (+956)/Probable: 36,145 (+336)

Deaths since pandemic began: 1,850 (+5)

Current COVID-19 hospitalized patients: 42 (+14)

Vaccine Update

The following was current as of July 4:

Wyomingites fully vaccinated: 268,885 (46.46%)

Laramie County residents fully vaccinated: 47,529 (47.77%)

Source: Wyoming Department of Health

Comments / 1

Related
newslj.com

Local COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rising

CHEYENNE — Laramie County — and Wyoming as a whole — have recently seen an increase in COVID-19 cases, which may be attributable to the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of the omicron variant. These sub-variants have been described by health organizations as the most contagious...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Meet Your Candidates: Wyoming’s State Superintendent of Public Instruction

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We reached out to all candidates filing for Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction. Below are the candidates running who responded to our request. The information below is written by the candidates and unedited by Wyoming News Now. REPUBLICAN PRIMARY CANDIDATES. NAME: Megan Degenfelder.
CHEYENNE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Wyoming Inmate Dies at Hospital in Torrington; Autopsy Pending

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Corrections is reporting Fred Matthew Foley, a Wyoming inmate, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at the Community Hospital in Torrington. Foley was convicted of first-degree sexual assault intrusion in Sweetwater County and sentenced to 30 to 40 years by Third District Court Judge Richard Lavery on October 22, 2014.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
The Cheyenne Post

City Announces Pick-Up Schedule for Cheyenne Day

The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash, recycle, and compost pick-up schedule, in observance of Cheyenne Day, Wednesday, July 27th. Scheduled trash, compost, and recycle pick-ups will operate as normal on this day. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m. Due to the observed holiday,...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Coronavirus
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
Laramie County, WY
Health
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
Laramie County, WY
Government
cowboystatedaily.com

Booze On Demand: Alcohol Delivery Companies See Growth In Wyoming

**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As companies such as DoorDash and Uber Eats continue to grow in popularity, a new business model has come to mind: alcohol deliveries. There are at least three alcohol delivery companies in Wyoming: Deliver My Liquor 307 in Cheyenne, Jackalope Alcohol...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Electric Vehicle charging brought to Cheyenne during CFD

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Electric Vehicle charging is making it’s way to the Cowboy State, and is even free during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Moser Energy and Tyrell Chevrolet are partnering together during the event to assist with out-of-towners and Cheyenne residents that may struggle to find charging stations.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Did Anyone Notice The Orange Cones Are Gone In Cheyenne?

I can't be the only one to notice, right? It was like a getaway in the middle of the night. The once completely congested street that we take from Lincolnway to the north was covered in construction for what felt like thousands of days, is now free and clear. It was like some form of magic or sorcery where with a wave of a wand, we could cross Warren without the soothing sounds of jackhammers.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Online Poll: Who Are The Worst Drivers In Wyoming?

It's the summer travel season, and a lot of people are hitting the highways for summer road trips. That's especially true in Wyoming, where winter weather limits the times when you can expect good weather. While every town has bad drivers, certain communities seem to have more than their share.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cvamc
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/21/22–7/22/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
capcity.news

Cheyenne police seek public help in trailer theft case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying two suspect vehicles involved in a felony trailer theft earlier this week. Both vehicles appear to be black Chevy Silverados, according to the police department. The drivers are believed to be two men. The smaller black truck had a back license plate from Colorado, while the larger truck had a plate from either Wyoming or New Mexico, the department stated. There was a hardhat seen on the dash of the smaller truck.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Missing Cheyenne Woman Found Safe

UPDATE: Melissa Martinez has been found safe, according to the CPD Facebook page. The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Cheyenne resident. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, 57-year-old Melissa Martinez was last...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
545K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy