This article is part of the guide How Is Technology Shaping the Future of K-12 Education?. A few years ago, Neosho School District in Southwest Missouri realized they were in a crisis. Their suicide rates between 2014 and 2018 were well above the national average. In fact, this small district of roughly 4,700 children was averaging two suicides per year. They knew they had to take action.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO