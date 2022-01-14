Bernie Sanders' 2020 co-chair tells Biden to 'gas up the jet' on Sinema and Manchin

Vice President Kamala Harris struck a defiant tone as Democrats’ bid to pass voting rights reforms failed to pass the Senate late Wednesday evening.“We are not giving up,” Ms Harris told The Independent. “We will not give up.” The Senate failed to pass voting rights on a 49 to 51 basis with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voting against it so as to bring up the bill later this year. Speaking to reporters earlier she said: “I’m here tonight because this is a historic night, and history is going to record – and watch, certainly – the votes that are taking place.“This...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 3 HOURS AGO