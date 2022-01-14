Bernie Sanders' 2020 co-chair tells Biden to 'gas up the jet' on Sinema and Manchin

Related
Old Video Resurfaces Of Joe Biden Saying MLK’s Assassination Lacked The ‘Worldwide Impact’ Of George Floyd’s Murder
A video more than a year old showing Biden saying Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination lacked the same "worldwide impact" as George Floyd's murder was going viral in an apparent attempt from political rivals to use MLK's name to smear the president amid efforts to secure voting rights.
Elizabeth Warren Hints Support for Primarying Manchin, Sinema if Voting Bill Doesn't Pass
"We'll address that when we get past this week," Warren said when pressed on the issue of supporting challengers to the two senators.
"Vote her the hell out": Progressives target Kyrsten Sinema after her filibuster defense
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 93rd birthday, voting rights advocates and progressive lawmakers rallied in Arizona on Saturday to target the first-term Democratic senator blocking legislation aimed at strengthening ballot access amid growing GOP-led suppression efforts.
Stacey Abrams: Voting rights legislation can be passed
ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams used a Wednesday campaign stop in Atlanta to applaud the push for voting rights in Congress and express support for President Joe Biden. Abrams was noticeably absent from Biden’s visit last week to Atlanta, where he called for an end to the filibuster to pass voting legislation. An aide blamed a scheduling conflict, and in a statement released after Biden spoke, Abrams said she welcomed his commitment to changing the filibuster for voting bills.
Sen. Mitt Romney says Biden was elected 'to stop the crazy' and argues that voters weren't asking him 'to transform America'
"Things are not going well," Romney said Sunday of President Joe Biden's tenure. "And the president needs to stop and reset."
Two more House Dems — Jim Langevin and Jerry McNerney — announced they would not run for reelection within minutes of one another.
A glimmer of good news for Democrats today: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will not run in the newly-drawn 8th district, which is competitive. A prized GOP recruit, he said on local radio (around the 8:30 mark here): "I've been asked whether I'm going to run for Congress in the 8th district and the answer is no."
Stephen Colbert ripped for 'misogyny' after mocking 'Mrs. Hamburglar' Kyrsten Sinema over filibuster support
Left-wing comedian Stephen Colbert labeled both the legislative filibuster and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., as "anti-democratic tools" Monday night as he blasted her support for the former and mocked her appearance. Sinema and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., have maintained their support of the filibuster, which essentially kills the Democrats'...
Manchin: Primary me if you want, I won't go 'nuclear'
Democrats are likely to try to revive the "talking filibuster" in a doomed bid to pass election reform. Their two centrists still aren't on board.
Vulnerable Senate Dem Kelly says he'll vote to nuke filibuster, leaving Manchin and Sinema even more isolated
Sen. Mark Kelly said he'll support changing the Senate filibuster if Republicans block Democrat-backed election bills Wednesday night, erasing speculation about whether he might buck Democratic leadership on the controversial vote. "My year in the Senate has shown me how dysfunctional this place can be, and how that prevents progress...
‘The View’ Lambastes Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin: “Rooster in a Hen House”
Ahead of the Senate’s upcoming vote on voting rights, The View‘s hosts sounded off on the possibility of controversial Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin getting primaried in 2024 for their opposition to filibuster changes. While Manchin said in a recent interview that he’s not intimidated because...
Nina Turner: Manchin and Sinema are 'extremists'
CNN political commentator Nina Turner says Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's (D-AZ) refusal to support changes to the Senate filibuster rule is obstructing most of President Biden's agenda.
Republicans may win not just House but also Senate in midterm elections — here are 2022’s Senate races to watch
These are the Senate races worth tracking, according to the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, as 34 seats in the 100-member chamber are up for grabs this year.
Seattle Times
Here’s why Manchin and Sinema waived the filibuster for the debt ceiling but won’t for voting rights
This week, Senate Democrats are going to try – and fail – to get rid of the filibuster for voting rights legislation. They need all 50 senators in the Democratic caucus on board, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and – to a slightly lesser degree – Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., are opposed to changing those rules.
Harris: "Not going to absolve" Manchin, Sinema on voting rights
Vice President Harris said Monday that she is "not going to absolve" any member of the Senate who will not take action to pass voting rights legislation when she was asked specifically about Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Why it matters: The Senate this week will take...
Maxine Waters attacks Manchin and Sinema over voting bill, says they 'don't care' about Black people
California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters claimed her Senate colleagues, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., "don't care" about minorities and Black people during an MSNBC interview with host Aaron Gilchrist Sunday. Waters blasted the senators for giving the Republicans the opportunity to filibuster the Democrats' sweeping voting bill...
Kamala Harris tells The Independent amid voting rights loss: ‘We are not giving up’
Vice President Kamala Harris struck a defiant tone as Democrats’ bid to pass voting rights reforms failed to pass the Senate late Wednesday evening.“We are not giving up,” Ms Harris told The Independent. “We will not give up.” The Senate failed to pass voting rights on a 49 to 51 basis with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voting against it so as to bring up the bill later this year. Speaking to reporters earlier she said: “I’m here tonight because this is a historic night, and history is going to record – and watch, certainly – the votes that are taking place.“This...
Sanders says he may back Manchin, Sinema primary challengers
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders suggested Tuesday that he’d support primary challengers against Democratic colleagues Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, further intensifying a political battle pitting members of President Joe Biden’s party against one another. Sanders told reporters that he thinks “there is a very good...
Republicans block voting rights protections from advancing – as it happened
Chamber expected to reject Democrats’ voting rights bill – follow the latest
Bernie Sanders says he would support primary challengers to Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema if they continue to oppose scrapping filibuster
As the Senate considers changing debate rules, Sanders told reporters that the two moderates will "have to go home and explain to their constituents."
Harris pushed hard for voting rights — then hit a brick wall
The VP’s work was more extensive than known. But legislative paths appear closed.
