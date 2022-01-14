ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Bernie Sanders' 2020 co-chair tells Biden to 'gas up the jet' on Sinema and Manchin

Nina Turner does not hold back on her feelings about Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after they voted against President Biden's plan to change filibuster rules.

Salon

"Vote her the hell out": Progressives target Kyrsten Sinema after her filibuster defense

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. On what would have been Martin Luther King Jr.'s 93rd birthday, voting rights advocates and progressive lawmakers rallied in Arizona on Saturday to target the first-term Democratic senator blocking legislation aimed at strengthening ballot access amid growing GOP-led suppression efforts.
The Associated Press

Stacey Abrams: Voting rights legislation can be passed

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams used a Wednesday campaign stop in Atlanta to applaud the push for voting rights in Congress and express support for President Joe Biden. Abrams was noticeably absent from Biden’s visit last week to Atlanta, where he called for an end to the filibuster to pass voting legislation. An aide blamed a scheduling conflict, and in a statement released after Biden spoke, Abrams said she welcomed his commitment to changing the filibuster for voting bills.
POLITICO

Two more House Dems — Jim Langevin and Jerry McNerney — announced they would not run for reelection within minutes of one another.

A glimmer of good news for Democrats today: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette will not run in the newly-drawn 8th district, which is competitive. A prized GOP recruit, he said on local radio (around the 8:30 mark here): "I've been asked whether I'm going to run for Congress in the 8th district and the answer is no."
Fox News

Maxine Waters attacks Manchin and Sinema over voting bill, says they 'don't care' about Black people

California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters claimed her Senate colleagues, Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., "don't care" about minorities and Black people during an MSNBC interview with host Aaron Gilchrist Sunday. Waters blasted the senators for giving the Republicans the opportunity to filibuster the Democrats' sweeping voting bill...
The Independent

Kamala Harris tells The Independent amid voting rights loss: ‘We are not giving up’

Vice President Kamala Harris struck a defiant tone as Democrats’ bid to pass voting rights reforms failed to pass the Senate late Wednesday evening.“We are not giving up,” Ms Harris told The Independent. “We will not give up.” The Senate failed to pass voting rights on a 49 to 51 basis with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voting against it so as to bring up the bill later this year. Speaking to reporters earlier she said: “I’m here tonight because this is a historic night, and history is going to record – and watch, certainly – the votes that are taking place.“This...
