Justice Department documents allege in stunning detail a plot by Oath Keepers in the Capitol insurrection

 5 days ago

CNN's Paula Reid reports.

Justice Department Announces Sedition Charges Against Oath Keepers

Yesterday the Justice Department announced the first sedition charges related to the January 6th insurrection. The case brought seditious conspiracy charges against 11 defendants including Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, and 10 other members. Many of which were already facing charges for storming the U.S. Capitol building and deny wrongdoing. The latest accusations remove any sense that prosecutors believe the riot emerged from just a group of protestors with new details about the planning and logistics alleged to have predated the Capitol breach.
Prosecutors reveal new details of alleged Jan. 6 plotting by Oath Keepers

In an effort to keep a newly-arrested member of the Oath Keepers militia group charged in last week’s seditious conspiracy indictment behind bars — the Justice Department in a new court filing Wednesday revealed even more details behind the group’s alleged plotting in advance of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
U.S. Government Granted Permission to Unseal Jon Schaffer Capitol Riot Documents In Connection to Oath Keepers

The United States Department of Justice, on Jan. 13, indicted the leader of the Oath Keepers militia group, among others, on charges of seditious conspiracy for a coordinated attack on the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 of last year. Permission was granted to unseal documents from cases pertaining to Oath Keeper members, including Iced Earth founder Jon Schaffer, who had previously reached a plea deal for his involvement in what is now known to be a premeditated plan.
Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Select Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rudy Giuliani and three others who challenged the results of the 2020 election have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. They’re accused, in part, of trying to advance unsupported theories about election fraud and pushing efforts to overturn election results. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane explained why Giuliani has the attention of House investigators. “The House January 6th Committee is interested in his records because they say he had the ear of Donald Trump at a sensitive moment. In the words of the committee chairman tonight, ‘Rudy Giuliani actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of the former president,'” MacFarlane said. MacFarlane says the panel wants to talk to Giuliani and they want his records soon.
Oath Keepers sedition indictments are just the beginning for DOJ

The most interesting aspect of the recent indictments of 11 people accused of involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on charges of seditious conspiracy isn’t who has been charged — but who might be charged next. The Justice Department unveiled a 48-page indictment Thursday accusing the 11 defendants of conspiring to oppose by force the government’s transition of presidential power, a jaw-dropping allegation under most circumstances.
Schaffer documents allowed in Oath Keepers prosecution

WASHINGTON — A federal judge is allowing prosecutors to share “sealed materials” from a criminal case against a local man who pleaded guilty to participating in the violent Jan. 6 Capitol attack with attorneys representing leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia accused of seditious conspiracy. U.S....
Oath Keepers leader jailed on Capitol attack charges

WASHINGTON — The founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group remained in jail after his first court appearance on Friday, a day after his arrest on charges he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Oath Keepers planned to 'rapidly transport firearms' to Capitol from D.C. suburbs on Jan. 6, indictment alleges

The Justice Department's seditious conspiracy charges against 11 members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group are the most serious yet in its year-long investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the indictment released Thursday spells out a more elaborate and violent "plot to oppose by force the 2020 lawful transfer of presidential power," including by "breaching and attempting to take control of the Capitol."
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

