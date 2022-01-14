Justice Department documents allege in stunning detail a plot by Oath Keepers in the Capitol insurrection

Related
Prosecutors allege members of the Oath Keepers returned to the Capitol on January 7 to 'probe their defense line'
Prosecutors allege Edward Vallejo and others traveled back to the Capitol on January 7 and had supplies to last for 30 days.
Capitol Riot: Can the Feds Prove Sedition Charges Against the Oath Keepers?
Howie Kurtz on the Department of Justice charging eleven members of the ‘Oath Keepers’ with seditious conspiracy, Australia canceling once again Novak Djokovic’s visa and the Supreme Court blocking Biden’s OSHA vaccine mandate. Follow Howie on Twitter: @HowardKurtz.
Justice Department Announces Sedition Charges Against Oath Keepers
Yesterday the Justice Department announced the first sedition charges related to the January 6th insurrection. The case brought seditious conspiracy charges against 11 defendants including Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes, and 10 other members. Many of which were already facing charges for storming the U.S. Capitol building and deny wrongdoing. The latest accusations remove any sense that prosecutors believe the riot emerged from just a group of protestors with new details about the planning and logistics alleged to have predated the Capitol breach.
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes charged with seditious conspiracy by Justice Department
WASHINGTON (AP) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday. Rhodes is the highest-ranking member of an extremist group to be arrested in...
Oath Keeper Who Allegedly 'Looked for' Pelosi During Capitol Riot Sues House Speaker
Kelly and Connie Meggs alleged the House select committee's subpoena violated their ability to keep their marital communications private.
Prosecutors reveal new details of alleged Jan. 6 plotting by Oath Keepers
In an effort to keep a newly-arrested member of the Oath Keepers militia group charged in last week’s seditious conspiracy indictment behind bars — the Justice Department in a new court filing Wednesday revealed even more details behind the group’s alleged plotting in advance of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
U.S. Government Granted Permission to Unseal Jon Schaffer Capitol Riot Documents In Connection to Oath Keepers
The United States Department of Justice, on Jan. 13, indicted the leader of the Oath Keepers militia group, among others, on charges of seditious conspiracy for a coordinated attack on the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 of last year. Permission was granted to unseal documents from cases pertaining to Oath Keeper members, including Iced Earth founder Jon Schaffer, who had previously reached a plea deal for his involvement in what is now known to be a premeditated plan.
Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it
The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
Far-right Oath Keepers first to be charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, Stewart Rhodes, and 10 alleged members of the group with seditious conspiracy for their role in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. They said Rhodes had warned his group to prepare for...
Seth Meyers Highlights The 'Dumb And Dangerous' Details From Oath Keepers' Indictment
Seth Meyers discovered some odd details in the indictment of the right-wing Oath Keepers group. “As we’ve learned throughout the entirety of the Trump era, it’s very possible to be both dumb and dangerous,” Meyers said on “Late Night” Monday while discussing the group. Oath...
U.S. Supreme Court spurns Trump bid to keep Capitol attack records secret
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block the release of White House records sought by the Democratic-led congressional panel investigating last year's deadly attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters. The decision means the documents,...
Rudy Giuliani Subpoenaed By House Select Committee Investigating Jan. 6 Capitol Attack
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rudy Giuliani and three others who challenged the results of the 2020 election have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol. They’re accused, in part, of trying to advance unsupported theories about election fraud and pushing efforts to overturn election results. CBS News Congressional Correspondent Scott MacFarlane explained why Giuliani has the attention of House investigators. “The House January 6th Committee is interested in his records because they say he had the ear of Donald Trump at a sensitive moment. In the words of the committee chairman tonight, ‘Rudy Giuliani actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of the former president,'” MacFarlane said. MacFarlane says the panel wants to talk to Giuliani and they want his records soon.
Oath Keepers sedition indictments are just the beginning for DOJ
The most interesting aspect of the recent indictments of 11 people accused of involvement in the Jan. 6 attack on charges of seditious conspiracy isn’t who has been charged — but who might be charged next. The Justice Department unveiled a 48-page indictment Thursday accusing the 11 defendants of conspiring to oppose by force the government’s transition of presidential power, a jaw-dropping allegation under most circumstances.
Schaffer documents allowed in Oath Keepers prosecution
WASHINGTON — A federal judge is allowing prosecutors to share “sealed materials” from a criminal case against a local man who pleaded guilty to participating in the violent Jan. 6 Capitol attack with attorneys representing leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers militia accused of seditious conspiracy. U.S....
'A bloody and desperate fight:' U.S. prosecutors release Oath Keepers' communications
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Here are excerpts of communications that Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, had with his allies in the run-up to and after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to prosecutors, who on Thursday charged him and 10 alleged members of the group with seditious conspiracy.
Oath Keepers leader jailed on Capitol attack charges
WASHINGTON — The founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group remained in jail after his first court appearance on Friday, a day after his arrest on charges he plotted with others to attack the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Tucker Carlson has history of promoting Oath Keepers member who faces Capitol riot sedition charges
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Fox News' Tucker Carlson has repeatedly hosted a man said to be a member of the Oath Keepers and who is now facing sedition conspiracy charges for his participation in the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. According to Media Matters, Carlson interviewed Thomas Caldwell,...
Oath Keepers planned to 'rapidly transport firearms' to Capitol from D.C. suburbs on Jan. 6, indictment alleges
The Justice Department's seditious conspiracy charges against 11 members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group are the most serious yet in its year-long investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the indictment released Thursday spells out a more elaborate and violent "plot to oppose by force the 2020 lawful transfer of presidential power," including by "breaching and attempting to take control of the Capitol."
Oklahoma legislator asks judge for compassion for Trump supporter charged in Capitol riot
State Rep. Kevin Wallace wrote a letter of support for a Chandler man who illegally demonstrated inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Tanner Bryce Sells, 26, is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday by videoconference in federal court in Washington, D.C. He is one of seven Oklahomans who were...
Oath Keepers leader, 10 others charged in seditious plot to breach U.S. Capitol during January 6 insurrection
Federal authorities charged Stewart Rhodes, the leader and founder of the extremist far-right Oath Keepers militia, and 10 other people with seditious conspiracy and other crimes for their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. An indictment alleges that after the November 2020 presidential election, Rhodes and others conspired...
