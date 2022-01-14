ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden seeks reset after week of bruising setbacks in Congress, courts, pandemic, economy & around the globe

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KxPPx_0dmGQpOF00

CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Yellen: Biden pandemic relief law like 'vaccine' for economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a gathering of America’s mayors on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief bill was like a vaccine preventing catastrophic economic damage that could have returned the nation to the financial woes seen at the beginning of the pandemic.President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan “acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants," Yellen said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th winter meeting in downtown Washington "The protection wasn’t complete, but it was very strong," Yellen said. “It prevented communities from suffering...
HOMELESS
WRAL

Biden faces setbacks after Supreme Court halted mandate that required vaccines, testing in large companies

Biden faces setbacks after Supreme Court halted mandate that required vaccines, testing in large companies. The Biden administration is trying to figure out where it goes from here, after it suffered two major setbacks. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court pumped the breaks on a mandate put into place by the administration and enforced by a federal safety agency. It required vaccinations or testing and masking in companies with more than 100 employees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Setbacks#Pandemic#Cnn
Wyoming News

Biden Plans to Send 400 Million N95 Masks to Americans for Free

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administrations plans to announce Wednesday that it will send 400 million free nonsurgical N95 masks to community health centers and pharmacies across the country so more Americans can get the masks that are most protective against COVID-19. The move follows updated mask guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week that acknowledged cloth masks do not offer as much protection as surgical masks or respirators. ...
U.S. POLITICS
WFMJ.com

Biden to highlight progress, ask for patience over setbacks

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is holding a rare news conference at the one-year mark in his presidency to try to talk anxious Americans through the challenges of delivering on his lengthy to-do list. In advance of the Wednesday afternoon news conference, Biden has given no indication that he...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Biden says nation weary from COVID, but US in a better place

President Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has “outperformed” expectations. He said he would likely have to settle for “big chunks” of his signature economic package to break an impasse in Congress He said he believes important parts will be passed before the 2022 midterm elections and voters will back Democrats if they are fully informed — an assignment he said he will pursue by traveling the country.The president began the news conference by reeling off early successes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS News

Biden deals with major setbacks in voting rights effort

Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema refuse to back the party's efforts to change the Senate's filibuster rules. Without that change, a voting rights bill passed Thursday by the House -- a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda -- is unlikely to pass in the Senate. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN AM to discuss.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Setbacks for Biden as voting bill stalls, Supreme Court blocks vaccination order

President Biden is focusing on his administration's successes Friday as he prepares to speak about funding that will soon be allocated thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill. That comes a day after his push for voting rights legislation hit a roadblock in Congress and the Supreme Court rejected his vaccine-or-testing requirement for big businesses. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Enrique Acevedo on CBSN about the president's next moves and his meeting with Senators Sinema and Manchin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Fiscal Times

Biden to Ask Congress for More Covid Pandemic Aid Funds

The White House plans to ask Congress for more money to spend on the federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) confirmed to reporters Tuesday. The funds will target vaccines, testing and aid for schools, Hoyer said, but the timing of the request remains to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it

The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Pets, kids and Christmas: how White House has changed under Biden

President Joe Biden transformed the White House in his first year with policies unrecognizable from the Trump era -- at least regarding the policy on pets, that is. Here are a few reasons the vibe is just a little bit different at America's most famous home since Joe and First Lady Jill Biden got the keys from Donald and Melania Trump.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
308
Followers
475
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy