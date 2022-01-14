Biden seeks reset after week of bruising setbacks in Congress, courts, pandemic, economy & around the globe

Related
Yellen: Biden pandemic relief law like 'vaccine' for economy
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a gathering of America’s mayors on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief bill was like a vaccine preventing catastrophic economic damage that could have returned the nation to the financial woes seen at the beginning of the pandemic.President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan “acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants," Yellen said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th winter meeting in downtown Washington "The protection wasn’t complete, but it was very strong," Yellen said. “It prevented communities from suffering...
WRAL
Biden faces setbacks after Supreme Court halted mandate that required vaccines, testing in large companies
Biden faces setbacks after Supreme Court halted mandate that required vaccines, testing in large companies. The Biden administration is trying to figure out where it goes from here, after it suffered two major setbacks. In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court pumped the breaks on a mandate put into place by the administration and enforced by a federal safety agency. It required vaccinations or testing and masking in companies with more than 100 employees.
Biden is planning to ask Congress for more money to tackle the pandemic as Omicron rages on, report says
The White House is preparing to ask Congress for another pandemic spending package, according to The Washington Post. This package would focus on ramping up vaccines, therapeutics, and assisting in global vaccine efforts. Officials told the Post it has sufficient funding to deal with "immediate needs," but given Omicron, more...
Biden pledged media reset after Trump – so why so few press conferences?
The president has none of Trump’s hostility to the press but frustration is growing over a lack of engagement with reporters
Biden Plans to Send 400 Million N95 Masks to Americans for Free
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administrations plans to announce Wednesday that it will send 400 million free nonsurgical N95 masks to community health centers and pharmacies across the country so more Americans can get the masks that are most protective against COVID-19. The move follows updated mask guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week that acknowledged cloth masks do not offer as much protection as surgical masks or respirators. ...
WFMJ.com
Biden to highlight progress, ask for patience over setbacks
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is holding a rare news conference at the one-year mark in his presidency to try to talk anxious Americans through the challenges of delivering on his lengthy to-do list. In advance of the Wednesday afternoon news conference, Biden has given no indication that he...
Analysis: Biden must tighten focus on economy, pandemic before midterms, Democrats say
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - With his party splintered and Democrats across the coalition that elected him in 2020 unhappy, President Joe Biden has just a few months to try to chart a path out of the malaise or risk getting swamped in the looming midterm elections in which Republicans are seeking to regain control of Congress.
Biden says nation weary from COVID, but US in a better place
President Joe Biden acknowledged Wednesday that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has “outperformed” expectations. He said he would likely have to settle for “big chunks” of his signature economic package to break an impasse in Congress He said he believes important parts will be passed before the 2022 midterm elections and voters will back Democrats if they are fully informed — an assignment he said he will pursue by traveling the country.The president began the news conference by reeling off early successes...
White House looks to reset after Biden faces major setbacks
On the cusp of President Biden’s second year in office, NBC News has learned that his administration will shift its strategy by putting less public focus on his role in deal-making negotiations, just as the Senate is expected to reject Democrats’ voting legislation.Jan. 19, 2022.
Biden's approval rating drops amid concerns about pandemic, economy
As President Biden nears the one-year mark of his presidency, Americans are growing frustrated with his handling of the pandemic and the economy. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto joins "CBSN AM" to break down the latest data.
Biden deals with major setbacks in voting rights effort
Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema refuse to back the party's efforts to change the Senate's filibuster rules. Without that change, a voting rights bill passed Thursday by the House -- a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda -- is unlikely to pass in the Senate. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN AM to discuss.
Setbacks for Biden as voting bill stalls, Supreme Court blocks vaccination order
President Biden is focusing on his administration's successes Friday as he prepares to speak about funding that will soon be allocated thanks to the bipartisan infrastructure bill. That comes a day after his push for voting rights legislation hit a roadblock in Congress and the Supreme Court rejected his vaccine-or-testing requirement for big businesses. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Enrique Acevedo on CBSN about the president's next moves and his meeting with Senators Sinema and Manchin.
The Fiscal Times
Biden to Ask Congress for More Covid Pandemic Aid Funds
The White House plans to ask Congress for more money to spend on the federal response to the Covid-19 pandemic, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) confirmed to reporters Tuesday. The funds will target vaccines, testing and aid for schools, Hoyer said, but the timing of the request remains to...
Wife of Supreme Court justice who praised Capitol rioters wants Cheney and Kinzinger out of GOP for investigating it
The wife of one of the Supreme Court justices who could be charged with deciding whether the House January 6th select committee can view Trump administration White House records has signed on to an open letter calling for the committee’s two Republican members to be ousted from the House GOP conference. Virginia “Ginny” Thomas, a longtime conservative activist and the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was one of more than 60 signatories to the open letter, which was organised by the pro-Trump Conservative Action Project and asks House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to “act immediately to remove” Reps Liz...
How to Get Free N95 Masks From the Federal Government
The White House says 400 million face coverings will be available under a scheme that begins this week and will be fully operational by February.
Former Trump Adviser Says Ex-President Picking a Fight With Ron DeSantis at Wrong Time
Amid reports of hostility between Trump and DeSanits, a spokesperson for the Republican governor told Newsweek such talk is a "fabricated media narrative."
hngn.com
Joe Biden Makes Tensions Worse With China by Sending Its Nuclear Submarine to Taiwan as US Pivot Continues in Asia
Joe Biden sends its nuclear submarine to Taiwan with several nuclear warheads as its rift with China widens. The US Navy is trying to bolster the president's image after a loss in Afghanistan. The submarine went to a Pacific base in Guam during the weekend by the USS Nevada. Activity...
Donald Trump Caught in Pincer Move Following 'Significant' Updates to Jan. 6, Fraud Probes
Trump's legal team, including Rudy Giuliani, was subpoenaed in Capitol attack investigation, just before Letitia James released new details of her inquiry
Pets, kids and Christmas: how White House has changed under Biden
President Joe Biden transformed the White House in his first year with policies unrecognizable from the Trump era -- at least regarding the policy on pets, that is. Here are a few reasons the vibe is just a little bit different at America's most famous home since Joe and First Lady Jill Biden got the keys from Donald and Melania Trump.
Old Video Resurfaces Of Joe Biden Saying MLK’s Assassination Lacked The ‘Worldwide Impact’ Of George Floyd’s Murder
A video more than a year old showing Biden saying Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination lacked the same "worldwide impact" as George Floyd's murder was going viral in an apparent attempt from political rivals to use MLK's name to smear the president amid efforts to secure voting rights.
