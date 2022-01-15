ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#2. New York

- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 97 (2,177 total inspections)

- Average number of standards cited per violation: 2.7

- Total amount of penalties issued: $1,245,893 ($12,844 average per establishment with violations)

Nearly all of the workplace violations cited by OSHA in New York were discovered at care and assisted living facilities. COVID-19 deaths at the state’s nursing homes made headlines when it was confirmed in a 2021 report by the attorney general that many thousands more people died of COVID-19 in assisted living than the administration of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo had disclosed. The state, early in the pandemic, had chosen to move recovering COVID-19 patients out of hospitals and into nursing homes to free up more space. The report also said the number of people who died in the nursing homes could be miscounted by as much as 50% because only residents who died on nursing home property, not those being treated in hospitals, were counted.

