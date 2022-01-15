- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 60 (2,718 total inspections)

- Average number of standards cited per violation: 2.6

- Total amount of penalties issued: $781,540 ($13,026 average per establishment with violations)

In the earliest months of the pandemic, OSHA cited a group of three Ohio nursing homes with serious mask violations . The federal agency said the homes failed to oversee the proper use of N95 masks, and that staff members were wearing the same masks for as long as a week. It also said the care homes did not perform tests required to make sure the staff’s masks fit properly. The citations, issued in July 2020, were among the earliest issued by OSHA after the pandemic began.