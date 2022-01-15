1. New Jersey

- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 144 (1,814 total inspections)

- Average number of standards cited per violation: 2.9

- Total amount of penalties issued: $2,333,025 ($16,202 average per establishment with violations)

In New Jersey, the nation’s most densely populated state, assisted living facilities and care homes accounted for nearly all of the inspections undertaken by OSHA based on complaints of workplace violations related to COVID-19. At the same time, state authorities were busy tracking down potential trouble spots as well. In just one week after the state’s Labor Department mandated workplace protections for employees, almost 380 complaints about conditions were filed using the department’s online reporting site.

This story originally appeared on Uplift Legal Funding and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.