ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

#1. New Jersey

By f11photo // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21W1wy_0dmGQcA200

- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 144 (1,814 total inspections)

- Average number of standards cited per violation: 2.9

- Total amount of penalties issued: $2,333,025 ($16,202 average per establishment with violations)

In New Jersey, the nation’s most densely populated state, assisted living facilities and care homes accounted for nearly all of the inspections undertaken by OSHA based on complaints of workplace violations related to COVID-19. At the same time, state authorities were busy tracking down potential trouble spots as well. In just one week after the state’s Labor Department mandated workplace protections for employees, almost 380 complaints about conditions were filed using the department’s online reporting site.

This story originally appeared on Uplift Legal Funding and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

How the Smoking Rate in New Jersey Compares to the Nation

Nearly half a million Americans annually die as a result of smoking, the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smoking. Smoking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the […]
POLITICS
fox29.com

New Jersey reinstates public health emergency

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy reinstated a public health emergency as the state tries to beat back a wave of COVID-19 infections propelled by the highly-infectious Omicron variant. Murphy said the new order wouldn't change people's everyday lives but leaves a school and daycare mask mandate in place.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Lancaster Farming

New Jersey Addresses Shortage of Veterinarians

In response to an increased national demand for veterinarians, veterinary specialists and skilled technicians, Rowan University is establishing the first school of veterinary medicine in New Jersey. Currently, there are only 33 such schools in the United States. The Rowan University School of Veterinary Medicine will offer the state’s first...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
progressivegrocer.com

New Jersey Takes Steps to Eradicate Food Deserts

The Food Desert Relief Act directs NJEDA to address the food security needs of communities across New Jersey by providing up to $40 million per year for six years in tax credits, loans, grants and/or technical assistance to increase access to nutritious foods and develop new approaches to alleviate food deserts. The act strives to facilitate development, construction and sustainable operations of new grocery stores within designated Food Desert Communities. It also aims to strengthen existing community assets by arming them with the necessary equipment and infrastructure to provide healthier food options. Additionally, it helps food retailers respond to the shift to e-commerce, including for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC).
FOOD & DRINKS
KRQE News 13

Chemical plant fire prompts evacuations in New Jersey

PASSAIC, N.J. (WPIX) — A chemical plant fire in New Jersey has public officials urging residents to seal their homes as a vast blaze and smoke plume rage about 10 miles northwest of the Hudson River. Passaic Mayor Hector Lora took to Facebook to warn residents about the dangerous...
PASSAIC, NJ
theridgewoodblog.net

Governor Murphy Declares a State of Emergency for New Jersey

Emergency Alert System, New Jersey Office of Emergency Management, NJ State Police, snow, snow storm, WINTER STORM. Trenton NJ, Beginning at 10:00 p.m. Thursday Night , a State of Emergency has been declared by Governor Murphy. Since we get a lot of questions about what a State of Emergency means,...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
villages-news.com

A reader from New Jersey offers thoughts on The Villages

I’ve been reading this online newspaper for a year. The Villages must be one of the creepiest areas in the United States. Belongs in Florida. I’m patiently waiting for someone to be arrested for yelling at someone. No crime, just yelling. Victor Lowry. Hardwick N.J.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Labor Department#Uplift Legal Funding#Stacker Studio
politicsny.com

New Jersey Solidifies Marriage Equality

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey signed a bill codifying marriage equality in the state after lawmakers scrambled to pass the law as a safeguard against any future legal challenges at the federal level. “Despite the progress we have made as a country, there is still much work to be...
POLITICS
The Center Square

New Jersey allocates $37 million for library projects

(The Center Square) – New Jersey is allocating nearly $37.2 million in funding for 36 library projects in 13 counties across the state. The money is from the Library Construction Bond Act (LCBA), which New Jersey voters approved in 2017. The LCBA authorized $125 million in state bonds for library projects, including technology updates and building improvements.
POLITICS
Wyoming News

Starbucks drops vaccination requirement for employees

(The Center Square) – Seattle-based Starbucks announced this week that is dropping its policy requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The coffee giant’s move comes in response to last week’s United State Supreme Court ruling to block the Biden Administration from requiring businesses in the private sector to put vaccine mandates in place. Justices voted 6-3 against the Biden administration, saying only Congress has the authority to give the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Wyoming News

Republicans push for greater access to COVID therapeutics

(The Center Square) – Republicans are pushing for greater access to monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 after the federal government took over the distribution of such drugs last year. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, filed Senate Bill 3440 to prohibit the federal government from limiting state access to monoclonal antibody treatments. “One of the things we've learned during this pandemic is that monoclonal antibodies can have a very effective therapeutic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

"They used us as an experiment": Arkansas inmates who were given ivermectin to treat COVID file federal lawsuit against jail

A group of men detained at Washington County Detention Center in Arkansas say that the jail's medical staff gave them the anti-parasite drug ivermectin last year, without their consent, to treat COVID-19, while telling them the pills were "vitamins." On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union, on behalf of the inmates, filed a federal lawsuit against the jail and its doctor.
ARKANSAS STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
308
Followers
475
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy