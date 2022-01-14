New mental health resource to help teens opened in Boise

Originally published Jan. 13 on KTVB.COM .The U.S. surgeon general declared a crisis in children and teen mental health. They said the pandemic has only amplified an already pressing problem, which is why Northpoint Recovery opened its new facility on Wednesday on Emerald Street in Boise.

The Imagine program focuses on teens between the ages of 12 and 17 and their mental health or behavioral conditions. Corporate Director of Imagine, Daniel Griffin, told KTVB they started the program in Nampa in March of 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Then they saw the need rise exponentially, so Northpoint opened a second location in Boise. The Emerald location is now their third facility.

“Imagine is what they call a PHP program, that stands for partial hospitalization program, so we are designed to be like in-patient, but the biggest difference is our clients don’t live with us,” Griffin said. “So, they’re with us every day and while they’re here they’re engaged in multiple group counseling sessions a day, individual counseling, family counseling, medication management, all that kind of stuff.”

Imagine was seeing people leave in-patient programs, where they had constant support and treatment, to not much treatment at all. Griffin further explained that their hope is this program helps people who are getting out of those programs stabilize, but also, they are trying to help prevent people from going into in-patient care in the first place.

“Often times trauma can look like a thousand different things and often times depression can manifest in different ways in different people just like anxiety,” Griffin said. “So, I want people to know they deserve help and there is help out there.”

If you or someone you know needs help, Griffin said there are many resources out there. To learn more about the Imagine program, you can call admissions at 208-314-6220, or visit boiseimagine.com .More from KTVB.COM: