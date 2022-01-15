6. Massachusetts

- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 42 (1,526 total inspections)

- Average number of standards cited per violation: 3.6

- Total amount of penalties issued: $723,377 ($17,223 average per establishment with violations)

Nearly all of the cases of COVID-related violations cited by OSHA in Massachusetts involved nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Among other businesses, Liberty Tax Service in Lynn, Massachusetts, was hit with a $136,500 fine by OSHA in April 2021 for willfully violating the coronavirus safety protocols. OSHA said the company did not provide for adequate social distancing, ventilation, or cleaning, and the owner prohibited workers and customers from wearing face masks, despite a state mandate. A judge later ordered the tax prep company to close. Also in 2021, the U.S. Postal Service in Springfield, Massachusetts, was issued a $35,000 fine in a COVID-related case for violating a federal labor law that requires workplaces to be safe and free from hazards to employees.