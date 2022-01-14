ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Is QB Davis Mills a selling point for the Texans' new coach?

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GpnDa_0dmGQ5JQ00

A year ago, general manager Nick Caserio may have had to sell potential Houston Texans coaches on the notion of how they could win back disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson — or, how trading the reigning NFL passing champion would accelerate the rebuild and put them back in competitive position.

Ultimately, the Texans settled on David Culley as coach, and the decision to move on from Watson was made clear when they drafted Davis Mills in the third round, the first selection of the Caserio era.

With the Texans looking for Culley’s replacement after just one season, the question surrounding Houston’s quarterback situation is different than it was a year ago.

Is Davis Mills a selling point for a coaching candidate?

Assuredly rookie of the year Justin Herbert was a key part of Brandon Staley’s decision to take the Los Angeles Chargers job. Similarly the Jacksonville Jaguars winning the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes was probably enticing to Urban Meyer to make his NFL debut.

Mills may not offer the Texans a superstar under center for years to come the way Herbert did for the Chargers, but he does offer a level of stability. A new coach taking over for the 4-13 Texans won’t have to worry about settling a quarterback battle throughout the spring and training camp. Mills already won that battle when he beat out Jeff Driskel as the backup and Tyrod Taylor as the starter throughout the season. His 2-3 record down the final five games and 9-2 touchdown to interception ratio with a 102.4 passer rating may have already chased away any challengers the organization had in mind for free agency or the draft.

What Mills showed in his rookie year is that he meets the challenges, albeit step by step. If a new coach is willing to allow Mills to grow and assemble a culture and roster around him, the Texans’ turnaround may not be that far away.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

An updated list of who the Texans have interviewed for HC/OC

Who have the Houston Texans interviewed for their head coach opening?. The Houston Texans were the last to fire their head coach from 2021 and now are searching for a new coach to start the proper rebuild that David Culley never got to do. Getting the right coach this time around is an important step, not only for the organization but the fans as well.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Culley
Person
Trevor Lawrence
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's the Dolphins' statement on the firing of Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores Monday morning following the end of the NFL’s regular season. After three seasons with the team, Flores had a 24-25 record and was unable to make it to the postseason. The 2021 season was one of the more difficult to follow at points, as the Dolphins lost seven of their first eight games, making it extremely difficult for them to reach the playoffs. However, after winning seven in a row, the team had a shot by Week 17, but they fell just short.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jaguars#American Football#Qb Davis Mills#The Los Angeles Chargers
The Spun

Watch: Michael Irvin ‘First Take’ Segment Goes Viral

Stephen A. Smith made sure to make Cowboys legend Michael Irvin sad on Monday’s edition of First Take. Smith was going through the clips of sad Cowboys fans that were shown during Sunday’s game and Irvin looked upset throughout the entire segment. Based on this video, Smith couldn’t...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Fitzgerald nailed his Odell Beckham Jr. analysis

Larry Fitzgerald perfectly nailed his analysis regarding Odell Beckham Jr. Fitzgerald was a guest on the ESPN2 “ManningCast” broadcast for the NFC Wild Card Game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals on Monday night. During his appearance, the former Cardinals receiver praised the way the Rams have been utilizing Beckham’s skills in the red zone.
NFL
The Tennessean

What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals His Plans For Retirement

Ben Roethlisberger’s NFL career came to a close on Sunday night with the Steelers’ 42-21 loss to the Chiefs. The Steelers started out the game strong (at least defensively) before giving up 21 points in the final six minutes of the second quarter. With how the Steelers offense...
NFL
AllSteelers

Joe Haden Sends Farewell Message to Steelers Fans

PITTSBURGH -- Joe Hade might have played his final game with the Pittsburgh Steelers after spending the last five years in black and gold. The 32-year-old cornerback is expected to hit the free agent market with uncertainty whether or not the Steelers will make him another offer. Haden posted on...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

A blowout playoff win followed by an interview with the Chicago Bears. For Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, this is the definition of ‘strike while the iron is hot.’

If the Chicago Bears were intent on doing comprehensive research for their simultaneous searches for a new head coach and general manager, perhaps their Saturday night homework should have ended with a peek into the interview rooms at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Start with Bill Belichick. Legendary coach of the New England Patriots. Defensive mastermind. Six-time Super Bowl winner. ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy