Kicking off a brand new year of podcasts with the 2022 INFORMS president

 6 days ago

Welcome to a brand-new year of Resoundingly Human podcasts! Whether this is your first episode, or you are a...

Primetimer

WATCH: Newscaster Gets Hit by a Car on Live TV... And Keeps Reporting

Calling Good Morning America! This week, Tori Yorgey, a reporter for West Virginia's WSAZ, proved she has what it takes to make it to the big leagues when she continued reporting the weather after she was hit by a car during a live segment. Yorgey repeatedly proclaimed that she's "okay" following the scary moment, and she even went so far as to console the driver who hit her, telling her that she's "so sweet" for being concerned. "That's live TV for ya!" said Yorgey. "It's all good."
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

The Weeknd Breaks This Billboard Global 200 Record With ‘Dawn FM’

And just like that, The Weeknd breaks the record for the most songs charting in a single week by a male solo artist on Billboard’s Global 200 chart. The Toronto-bred crooner had 24 songs charts simultaneously as of Wednesday (Jan. 19). His fifth studio album, Dawn FM, became an international success as it topped the charts in the U.K., Australia, Ireland, Switzerland, Sweden, and his home country, Canada. From the 16-track LP, “Sacrifice” charted at No. 2, while “Gasoline,” “Out of Time,” “Is There Someone Else?” and “How Do I Make You Love Me?” trailed behind one another. Currently, the artist who has...
MUSIC
freshmusicfreaks.com

VIZE Kick Off Their Year With a Bang With New Single ‘Dancing Alone’

DJ and producer duo VIZE are kicking off the new year with a bang: their new single ‘Dancing Alone‘ not only sounds like a guaranteed hit, but it also demonstrates new musical elements that the duo describes as an evolution of their sound. VIZE announced a new era when they recently unveiled a new logo and accompanying new visual identity for the project.
THEATER & DANCE
abovethelaw.com

ALERT: Milbank Announces $215K Salary Scale To Kick Off The New Year!!!

After a series of compensation hikes and special bonuses, some started to argue that associate salaries had settled for the foreseeable future. Even with revenues hitting all-time highs, some analysts felt that firms had exhausted their appetite for adding permanent expenses and would shift to waging the battle for talent through special bonuses and one-off signing perks, as opposed to further rise in annual salaries.
BUSINESS
Startland News

A radical new chapter: Why Danny Caine gave up 49 percent of his business to form an employee ownership collective

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. LAWRENCE The post A radical new chapter: Why Danny Caine gave up 49 percent of his business to form an employee ownership collective appeared first on Startland News.
LAWRENCE, KS
informs.org

Budget-Feasible Mechanism Design for Non-monotone Submodular Objectives: Offline and Online

The framework of budget-feasible mechanism design studies procurement auctions where the auctioneer (buyer) aims to maximize his valuation function subject to a hard budget constraint. We study the problem of designing truthful mechanisms that have good approximation guarantees and never pay the participating agents (sellers) more than the budget. We focus on the case of general (non-monotone) submodular valuation functions and derive the first truthful, budget-feasible, and O(1)-approximation mechanisms that run in polynomial time in the value query model, for both offline and online auctions. Prior to our work, the only O(1)-approximation mechanism known for non-monotone submodular objectives required an exponential number of value queries. At the heart of our approach lies a novel greedy algorithm for non-monotone submodular maximization under a knapsack constraint. Our algorithm builds two candidate solutions simultaneously (to achieve a good approximation), yet ensures that agents cannot jump from one solution to the other (to implicitly enforce truthfulness). The fact that in our mechanism the agents are not ordered according to their marginal value per cost allows us to appropriately adapt these ideas to the online setting as well. To further illustrate the applicability of our approach, we also consider the case where additional feasibility constraints are present, for example, at most k agents can be selected. We obtain O(p)-approximation mechanisms for both monotone and non-monotone submodular objectives, when the feasible solutions are independent sets of a p-system. With the exception of additive valuation functions, no mechanisms were known for this setting prior to our work. Finally, we provide lower bounds suggesting that, when one cares about nontrivial approximation guarantees in polynomial time, our results are, asymptotically, the best possible.
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Agiloft Kicks Off New Year with Massive Momentum and Brand-New Visual Identity

After a year of record growth and innovation in 2021, Agiloft sharpens focus and visual branding for 2022. Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM), today announced a record year in 2021 with a 100% increase in customer bookings, a 60% increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR), and a 72% increase in headcount. In the wake of this success, Agiloft will start off 2022 with a new visual brand and a refinement of its core company mission of delivering “Contract Management Without Compromise.”
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Oly Sport kicks off the new year by sponsoring a $50K testnet tournament

After the unfortunate incident with Binance caused by a local marketing agency, Jimmy Chan, CEO of Oly Sport, decided to void the contract with the agency that caused “offensive” promotion in Vietnam and change the way of approaching the communities. Oly Sport took a firm stance on “clean” PR, and the team is committed to promoting Oly Sport with honesty and integrity. Chan also shared that the company would build protocols around working with local partners to make sure the company is involved in the entire execution process for quality control and risk management.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Netflix's Newest Mystery Series by Popular Author Continues to Dominate Viewership Charts

Stay Close has been another mystery thriller hit for Netflix since it was released on New Year's Eve. The eight-episode limited series was based on the novel of the same name by Harlan Coben, who also scripted the show and is an executive producer. The show has been remaining in the Netflix Top 10 global charts since its premiere and climbing week after week.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Designing Characters From Gabi in ‘Vivo’ to Dr. Armstrong in ‘Boss Baby: Family Business’

Filmmakers describe the looks of their favorite characters, including Gabi from Vivo, Dr. Armstrong in Boss Baby: Family Business and Poupelle from Poupelle of Chimney Town. Gabi (Vivo, Sony Pictures Animation/Netflix) Noting that the musical story of Vivo, a Lin-Manuel Miranda-voiced kinkajou, is about how to move past grief, director and co-writer Kirk DiMicco notes that ”there are times we must learn to sing a new song” and that sparked the introduction Gabi, the 9-year-old (voiced by Ynairaly Simo), with whom Vivo goes on a journey. “We envisioned Gabi as a character whose design and ethos was the polar opposite of Vivo, and the...
TV & VIDEOS
informs.org

Can Deep Reinforcement Learning Improve Inventory Management? Performance on Lost Sales, Dual-Sourcing, and Multi-Echelon Problems

Problem definition: Is deep reinforcement learning (DRL) effective at solving inventory problems? Academic/practical relevance: Given that DRL has successfully been applied in computer games and robotics, supply chain researchers and companies are interested in its potential in inventory management. We provide a rigorous performance evaluation of DRL in three classic and intractable inventory problems: lost sales, dual sourcing, and multi-echelon inventory management. Methodology: We model each inventory problem as a Markov decision process and apply and tune the Asynchronous Advantage Actor-Critic (A3C) DRL algorithm for a variety of parameter settings. Results: We demonstrate that the A3C algorithm can match the performance of the state-of-the-art heuristics and other approximate dynamic programming methods. Although the initial tuning was computationally demanding and time demanding, only small changes to the tuning parameters were needed for the other studied problems. Managerial implications: Our study provides evidence that DRL can effectively solve stationary inventory problems. This is especially promising when problem-dependent heuristics are lacking. Yet, generating structural policy insight or designing specialized policies that are (ideally provably) near optimal remains desirable.
COMPUTERS
informs.org

Stepping into Ill-Fitting Shoes: Local Status Contrasts and Acquisitiveness of New CEOs

This paper asks what motivates new chief executive officers (CEOs) to engage in an acquisition spree despite the considerable risk it entails to themselves and their firms. Building on status theory and performance feedback theory, we theorized that status distance between new CEOs and their predecessors explains the empire-building behavior of new CEOs early in their tenure. Because of the uncertainty surrounding a CEO’s quality early in the individual’s tenure, status serves as a signal of quality for the new CEO. Hence, CEOs had to rely on status signals to maintain or close the status gap between them and their predecessors. Drawing on performance feedback theory, we theorized that new CEOs’ status contrast relative to their predecessor influences their acquisitive behavior. Our examination of the acquisition behavior of 429 new CEOs of S&P 500 firms in the United States revealed that relatively low-status CEOs engaged in risk-taking to improve their status, but relatively high-status new CEOs engaged in risk-taking to maintain their lead. It also revealed that new CEOs changed their risk-taking behavior when direct evidence of their quality or that of their predecessors deviated from the underlying quality expectations indicated by their relative status position.
ECONOMY
newschannel20.com

Helpful hacks to kick off a productive New Year

Springfield, IL — With the holidays in the rear-view mirror, the New Year brings new opportunities for a fresh start, new perspectives, updated routines and challenging resolutions! Lifestyle expert Carey Reilly will reveal her top tips and helpful hacks as we look to the new calendar year.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Cleveland.com

Lumineers kick off new year with new album, plans for a tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A new album wasn’t necessarily part of the Lumineers’ master plan for 2022. The duo of Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites were in the midst of the North American tour for their last album, “III,” when the pandemic hit and shut things down. The two didn’t spend much time in dry-dock, however. Both recorded solo albums -- Schultz’s “Vignettes” and Fraites’ “Piano Piano” -- and did some livestreams, and then came together to make the new “Brightside,” which comes out Friday, Jan. 14.
CLEVELAND, OH
franchising.com

The Red Chickz Kicks Off the New Year with Big Plans

TikTok Famous Nashville Hot Chicken Restaurant Looks to Expand Through the Southwest. January 11, 2022 // Franchising.com // LOS ANGELES, CA - The Red Chickz - a TikTok famous Nashville hot chicken brand - is moving into 2022 with a productive year behind them. After hitting one million followers on the platform, The Red Chickz saw the desire for their delicious hot chicken sandwiches and wants to continue bringing their food to people nationally for all to enjoy. With their success in 2021, they have a new location opening in Culver City in February.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Retailers Kick Off the Year with New Denim Fits and Deep Discounts

Fashion retail is taking the adage “out with the old, in with new” literally this winter, but not without relying on discounts to make room for fresh stock. Though retailers are working to reset the pre-pandemic year-round promotional calendar that consumers have grown to expect, a new report by retail analytics company Edited shows that over half of the products available online are advertised as discounted. While the number of new arrivals in the U.S. trumps the number of products discounted for the first time by 35 percent, retailers are opting for deep discounts to shed their inventory. Edited reports that 10...
APPAREL
Complex

Central Cee Kicks The Year Off With New Single “Retail Therapy”

After a year of unrivaled successes for West London rapper Central Cee—not least the non-stop avalanche of hits, his first MOBO Award, a spot on Complex UK’s Best Rappers Of 2021 list and a nod in the BBC Sound Of... shortlist—it’s already looking like the new year will be an even bigger one for him. First up is his new single, “Retail Therapy”, and with it confirmation of a brand new project titled 23.
RETAIL

