4. Illinois

- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 49 (2,578 total inspections)

- Average number of standards cited per violation: 3.4

- Total amount of penalties issued: $776,546 ($15,848 average per establishment with violations)

In October 2021, a nursing home facility in Illinois was fined almost $84,000 for OSHA COVID-19-related violations—the largest penalty meted out under worker safety standards issued by the government during the pandemic. Among the violations committed by West Suburban Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a 249-bed facility in Bloomingdale, Illinois, was a failure to make sure its respirators fit properly and were used correctly. One of its staff members died in 2020 of COVID-19. A medical center in suburban Chicago also paid a fine of more than $60,000 for violations related to the coronavirus, including a failure to assess employees’ vaccination status and their COVID-19 test results or diagnoses.