Pennsylvania State

#5. Pennsylvania

By Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
 5 days ago

- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 45 (2,425 total inspections)

- Average number of standards cited per violation: 2.7

- Total amount of penalties issued: $476,940 ($10,599 average per establishment with violations)

As with many states, in Pennsylvania, violations of OSHA regulations designed to protect worker safety were concentrated in the care-giving fields. Among the businesses facing OSHA fines were several Philadelphia-area rehabilitation locations, skilled nursing facilities, and retirement communities, as well as Temple University Hospital. Also found in violation were home health care agencies, a dental clinic, a pharmacy, a number of ambulance companies, and a residential facility in western Pennsylvania for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities.

Cheyenne, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

