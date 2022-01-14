ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Report: Steph Curry Playing vs. Bulls, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Alex Caruso Are Out

By Joey Linn
 5 days ago
With both teams coming off of blowout losses, the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls are set to face off on Friday night. The game is highly anticipated, with both teams sitting at or near the top of their respective conferences. Coming into this matchup, the Bulls (27-12) are first in the Eastern Conference, while the Warriors (30-11) sit at second in the Western Conference.

With this being the last half of a back-to-back for Golden State, they have opted to rest Klay Thompson as he is not yet cleared to play on consecutive days. Draymond Green and Gary Payton II are also out for the Warriors, but superstar Steph Curry will suit up and play. Coming off of an embarrassing loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State will look to get back into the win column against the top team in the Eastern Conference.

As previously mentioned, the Bulls are also coming off of a bad loss. They were blown out by the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, falling 138-112 at home. For Chicago, Alex Caruso remains out in the league's health and safety protocols, Javonte Green, Tyler Cook, and Patrick Williams also remain out with injuries, and forward Derick Jones Jr. will miss the first of what will likely be several games with a bone bruise in his right knee.

This marquee matchup will be televised on ESPN, with tip-off set for 7:30 EST.

charlottenews.net

Wife of NBA icon Curry responds to open marriage rumors

The wife of NBA legend Steph Curry has called the gossip 'ridiculous'. The wife of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, Ayesha, has addressed rumors that the couple is in an open relationship, labeling the speculation 'disrespectful'. Claims circled on gossip blogs in recent weeks and cited an anonymous tip...
firstsportz.com

Klay Thompson suggested Lakers’ Anthony Davis-LeBron James frontcourt is ‘one of the best’ in NBA

When the Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James in 2018, the world of NBA thought, that the most iconic team in the NBA could once again gain their reputation by making a run for the championship alongside all young players like Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart among others. But after the misfortune of the first season, the purple and gold army roped in young Anthony Davis alongside the King in order to make a bid for the championship, which surely caught the eyes of Klay Thomspon.
investing.com

Under Armour Releases Stephen Curry Metaverse Sneakers

Famous NBA player Stephen Curry partnered with Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to drop 2,974 pairs of futuristic-looking sneaker NFTs that can be worn in the metaverse. The NFTs are a digital replica featuring special effects of the original basketball star’s sneakers that he wore when he broke the NBA record for 3-pointers. They feature 5 unique versions and cost $333 each in the Genesis Curry Flow. Every pair of sneakers was immediately sold out on the 22nd of December, yet a secondary sale may take place on OpenSea.
ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA
NBC Sports

Curry's response to fans who claim he 'ruined the game'

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA and still, some fans will find a reason to diminish what he has done for the game of basketball. Since Curry's rise to superstardom, the 3-point shot has become incredibly popular from the lower levels all the way up to the NBA, as shooters of all skill levels try to make it reign from distance like Steph.
NBA
NBC Sports

Five factors that will determine Warriors' fate in second half

It took two full months to get here, but the Warriors finally have become the team Las Vegas bettors and nearly everybody expected before the NBA season tipped off. It was presumed that injuries would be a factor, and they have been. It was known that they would be snags...
NBA
ClutchPoints

The harsh truth about Klay Thompson’s return that’s affecting the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are definitely glad that Klay Thompson has finally returned after over 900 days of absence from NBA action, though, they are still waiting for the former Washington State Cougars to shoot like his old self. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Thompson has yet to shoot better than 40 percent from the field in any of his first games since making his way back to active duty.
NBA
BBC

NBA: Klay Thompson stars as Golden State Warriors beat Detroit Pistons

Klay Thompson had his best game since returning from a 31-month injury absence as the Golden State Warriors saw off the Detroit Pistons 102-86. Thompson hit a game-high 21 points in just his fifth appearance since returning from anterior cruciate ligament and Achilles tendon injuries. Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points...
NBA
