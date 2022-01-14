ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

"Flush" with cash, Michigan lawmakers working on how best to spend it

By WGVU News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of Michigan is flush with funds as Governor Gretchen Whitmer and members of her administration are drafting their next state budget proposal. A state board determined Friday that the governor and the Legislature have almost $20 billion dollars more than anticipated to work with over the next few fiscal...

Comments / 11

Judy Wiley
4d ago

$20 billion in federal covid recovery funds that weren't used for that purpose :(How many families are doing without (or worse), how many businesses have closed because they couldn't get the help they needed? Did the federal government give this money so that the state could just put it in their pocket?

Bob Boutoun
5d ago

Anytime demoncrats spend our money they rake 10-15% for themselves

