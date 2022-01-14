"Flush" with cash, Michigan lawmakers working on how best to spend it

Michigan Works will hold a couple of workshops on getting criminal records expunged in the next month. It says its resource and expungement fairs are for anyone looking to clear their criminal record, look for a new career, or receive education and training opportunities. The fairs will be held January 19 at the Michigan Works office on Red Arrow Highway in Paw Paw from 3 to 6 p.m. and February 16 at the Cass County Library on M-62 from 3 to 6 p.m. The event will have a variety of resources available including training, education and adult education services, barrier removal, and assistance with clearing criminal backgrounds. In addition, those who attend are encouraged to arrive interview-ready with a resume in hand, with the potential to be hired on the spot by local employers. Registration isn’t required.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO