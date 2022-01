The first man in the UK to catch a strain of bird flu has been identified, as his family revealed he had been keeping wild ducks inside his home.Alan Gosling, 79, helped look after the local flock of 160 Muscovy ducks in Buckfastleigh, in Devon, and took 20 of them into his house. His daughter-in-law Ellesha Gosling, 26, said Mr Gosling was ordered to test for the disease after the flock came up positive and were culled. The father-of-three and retired train driver was ordered to isolate after returning a positive test but is not feeling unwell, officials say.The birds...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO