#9. Missouri
- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 27 (975 total inspections)
- Average number of standards cited per violation: 2.9
- Total amount of penalties issued: $306,731 ($11,360 average per establishment with violations)
Missouri has taken a lead role in a slew of lawsuits filed to challenge the vaccine mandate issued by OSHA for companies with more than 100 employees. The mandate calls for employees either to be vaccinated or to wear masks and undergo weekly tests. “This mandate is unconstitutional, unlawful, and unwise,” Eric Schmitt, Missouri’s attorney general, said in a federal court filing in St. Louis. Slapped with one of the biggest OSHA fines in the state, a nursing home in Monett, Missouri, was written up on issues surrounding the use of face masks, such as their proper use, fit, and cleaning. The facility was ordered to pay a fine of more than $38,000.
