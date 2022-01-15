#8. Connecticut
- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 29 (817 total inspections)
- Average number of standards cited per violation: 3.1
- Total amount of penalties issued: $331,394 ($11,427 average per establishment with violations)
At least 18 people in Connecticut died in workplace-related deaths linked to COVID-19 in 2020, according to OSHA data, a year in which many employees were home due to lockdowns. Complaints to OSHA came from manufacturing and retail businesses and restaurants, with workers reporting workplaces that did not permit social distancing, a lack of protective gear, and high risks of exposure to fellow workers who displayed symptoms of COVID-19. Most cases brought to OSHA’s attention involved conditions at assisted care and nursing home facilities.
