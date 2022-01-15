ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

10 states with the most federal COVID-19 worker safety violations

By DisobeyArt // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNJwv_0dmGNrlO00

As the coronavirus struck, safety at the workplace urgently became more important than ever. Newspapers and televisions were filled with vivid images and stories of workers crowded into close quarters, lacking personal protective gear. More recently, issues of workplace safety have extended to whether employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a requirement of their employment.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s watchdog, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, conducted thousands of inspections into possible violations, resulting in fines totaling about $4 million in the first two years of the pandemic.

Uplift Legal Funding has identified the states with the most federal COVID-19-related worker safety violations , using OSHA data from July 2020, when the agency first issued COVID-19-related inspection guidance , through December 2021.

Nationwide, 22 states chose to run their own OSHA-approved workplace safety programs. These states set their own COVID-19 safety standards, and OSHA only holds jurisdiction over federal employees in these states. Another six states, including New York and Maine, have worker safety programs for state and local government workers, but rely on OSHA for oversight of the private sector.

Due to the impact of the pandemic on OSHA’s ability to complete inspections at its usual capacity and its limited scope across certain states, a state’s ranking doesn’t necessarily reflect that its establishments were more prone to flouting COVID-19 restrictions—only that enforcement mechanisms caught more of the violations.

Take a look, and stay safe.

Comments / 0

Related
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon manufacturer cited by OSHA for COVID-19 safety violations

MOUNT VERNON -- The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited a Mount Vernon manufacturer for violating COVID-19 safety precautions in August 2021. The agency said in a press release Friday these violations led to the death of an employee and the hospitalization of several...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
beckershospitalreview.com

Unions petition OSHA to issue permanent COVID-19 safety standards for healthcare workers

A national coalition of unions is petitioning a federal court to compel the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration to adopt permanent COVID-19 protections for healthcare workers and keep a temporary emergency temporary standard for healthcare workers in place until that happens. The petitioners include National Nurses United; AFL-CIO;...
LABOR ISSUES
spectrumnews1.com

Union says Bates College violated COVID-19 guidelines

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Supporters of unionization efforts at Bates College have accused the school of flaunting its own COVID-19 rules by bringing an outside expert to hold in-person meetings with employees who're set to vote this month on whether to join a union. Bates’ policy allows vendors, contractors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
kosu.org

Nearly two years into COVID, worker safety is still a concern at meatpacking plants

In late October, Debbie Berkowitz, a worker safety and health expert and former senior policy advisor for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, shared shocking statistics with the U.S. House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis about the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on workers at meatpacking plants. “More workers have...
AGRICULTURE
eastcountytoday.net

California Nurses Association Condemn State’s COVID-19 Safety Guidance

The California Nurses Association (CNA) condemns the decision by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to let asymptomatic health care workers who test positive for Covid-19 or have been exposed to the virus and are asymptomatic return to work immediately without isolation or testing. “Governor Newsom and our state’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
thecoastlandtimes.com

Cooper urges COVID-19 boosters, plans extension of mandate for state workers

With COVID-19-related hospitalizations surging amid the spread of the extremely contagious omicron variant, Gov. Roy Cooper urged North Carolina residents on Tuesday to get up to date on vaccinations for protection against the virus. The latest state health data showed the number of patients with COVID-19 in North Carolina’s hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHEC TV-10

NY state to require COVID-19 booster for healthcare workers

The governor also addressed concerns about a high number of people showing up at hospital emergency departments with mild symptoms simply to get tested, further contributing to the hospital overcrowding issue. She also announced that SUNY Brockport and SUNY Geneseo would be added to the list of state testing sites.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Workplace Safety#Federal Employees#Osha#Covid#Worker Safety#Uplift Legal Funding#Covid 19 Related
KEYT

OSHA: Federal agency violated safety policies at Texas plant

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — Federal work-safety investigators say another federal agency violated safe handling policies at a helium plant in the Texas Panhandle. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said in a statement Thursday that it has issued 21 notices of unsafe working conditions to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The citations involved the handling of chemical materials at the bureau’s Cliffside Helium Enrichment Unit in Amarillo. OHSA says it is the first time it has invoked its egregious violation policy in citing unsafe conditions at a federal facility. Monetary penalties are not assessed to federal agencies for failing to comply with OSHA standards.
AMARILLO, TX
healthcaredive.com

CMS extends COVID-19 vaccine deadline for health workers in 24 states

CMS is extending the vaccine deadline for healthcare facilities in 24 states following last week's Supreme Court decision upholding the requirement that 10.4 million healthcare workers must be inoculated against COVID-19. Healthcare workers in the 24 states that legally challenged the requirement will now be on a different vaccine deadline...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Starbucks drops vaccination requirement for employees

(The Center Square) – Seattle-based Starbucks announced this week that is dropping its policy requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The coffee giant’s move comes in response to last week’s United State Supreme Court ruling to block the Biden Administration from requiring businesses in the private sector to put vaccine mandates in place. Justices voted 6-3 against the Biden administration, saying only Congress has the authority to give the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX 61

About 8,000 workers to be trained using federal COVID funds

HARTFORD, Conn. — The state of Connecticut is dedicating about $62 million of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to train and ultimately place 8,000 workers in the health care, information technology, manufacturing and other industries. The Office of Workforce Strategy announced Tuesday that grants to local workforce development and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
star967.net

State Deploying Health Workers To Help Hospitals With COVID-19 Patients

Because of what Illinois public health officials say is a reduced health care workforce, strike teams are coming to provide relief. That includes help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Illinois officials say there’s been a record number of hospitalizations. They blamed COVID-19 cases. The increase in cases has...
ILLINOIS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha railcar cleaning company owners sentenced for violating Environmental and Worker Safety Laws resulting in workers’ 2015 Deaths

WASHINGTON – Steven Michael Braithwaite, Adam Thomas Braithwaite, and their company Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services LLC (NRCS) were sentenced today in Omaha, Nebraska, for willful violations of worker safety standards that resulted in two worker deaths, knowing violations of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA) involving hazardous waste and knowing endangerment to others, knowing submission of false documents to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and perjury. Steven Braithwaite will serve 30 months in prison and pay $100,000 in restitution for his role in the offenses. Adam Braithwaite will serve one year and one day in prison and pay $100,000 in restitution. In addition, NRCS and the individual defendants must serve five years of probation and pay a $21,000 fine.
OMAHA, NE
eturbonews.com

Most Workers Today Now Want Employers to Record Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination

Over half (53%) of workers want to see their workplace introduce the property technology that has the ability to record proof of COVID-19 vaccination. This response is according to the second Return to Work report from MRI Software, a leading international provider of real estate and workplace management solutions, and Brivo, a global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana among states with the most essential highway safety laws

Louisiana has some of the best highway safety laws in the nation according to this year’s “roadmap” from an organization with backers in the insurance industry and consumer groups. Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety ranked the states as part of its “Out of Control” report, released...
LOUISIANA STATE
KWQC

COVID-19 Testing Site Safety

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - COVID testing sites have become necessary to find out if it’s safe to go to work, school, or family events. But with hours long waits at some major sites, and at-home tests harder and harder to find, Quad City residents may be turning to more convenient options.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
308
Followers
475
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy