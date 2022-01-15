10. Georgia

- Total number of inspections with COVID-19-related violations: 17 (1,701 total inspections)

- Average number of standards cited per violation: 2.6

- Total amount of penalties issued: $282,786 ($16,634 average per establishment with violations)

Northern Georgia has traditionally been home to significant textile and carpet manufacturing businesses. One such company, floor covering and home accents manufacturer Nourison Industries Inc. of Calhoun, was fined more than $15,000 by OSHA for failing to provide employees with basic advisory information on wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Also, like many states, Georgia saw COVID-19 sweep through its nursing homes with deadly results in 2020. Among its care facilities, in October 2021, Harrington Park Health & Rehabilitation in Augusta, Georgia, was cited when employees were found not wearing properly fitted face masks and fined nearly $14,000.