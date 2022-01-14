Joe Burrow's parents talk about the playoffs

Mike Pereira and Dean Blandino react to refs calling a TD for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow when he seemed to step out of bounds before his TD pass. “To me. I didn’t see anyone ruling Joe Burrow out of bounds. That didn’t happen. But a whistle was blown while the ball was in the air.”
Paul Brown Stadium was the place to be last Saturday when the Bengals ended a 31-year drought that had plagued the city. Almost three years to the date of his hiring, Zac Taylor led Cincinnati into a playoff battle with the Raiders. Taylor ended the night with a smirk on...
The Cincinnati Bengals saved their fans from 31 years of disappointment with their Wild Card win over the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, but Joe Burrow did not seem all that excited about the feat. He had a great reason for his lack of enthusiasm. Burrow told reporters on Tuesday...
The Bengals ended a 31-year postseason victory drought by defeating the Raiders on Saturday. While that’s nothing to outright dismiss, quarterback Joe Burrow didn’t make a big deal out of it at the time. As he explained on Tuesday, that’s because he feels like the bar has been raised for Cincinnati’s expectations.
Excitement surrounded the City of Cincinnati, Bengals fans, and former players leading into last Saturday's Wild Card game against the Raiders. A confidence endured, different feelings from past playoff appearances, that this team was going to break Cincinnati’s 31-year playoff win drought. Shayne Graham was one of the many...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Ryan Tannehill disputes the idea he ever lost his mojo as the Tennessee Titans quarterback. In a season where Tannehill was one of only three Titans on the offense to start every game during the regular season, the 10-year veteran led Tennessee to a 12-5 record and the AFC’s No. 1 seed. That’s a first for a quarterback who never played in the postseason until coming to Tennessee in 2019.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is not lacking in confidence. The former LSU football standout believes in himself. And he’s not afraid to let folks know it. That type of confidence can come across as arrogant — but not when it comes from Burrow. It’s easy to believe...
For the first time in 31 seasons, the Cincinnati Bengals have won a playoff game. They were able to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night and will most likely advance to play the Tennessee Titans in the Divisional round. A lot of the success can be credited to...
Joe Burrow led the Cincinnati Bengals to their first NFL playoff victory in more than 30 years. Burrow led a strong performance by the offense in the first half, and Cincinnati's defense did enough in the second half for the hosts to hang onto a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Burrow finished the game with 244 yards and two touchdowns on 24-of-34 passing. It was a strong playoff debut for the second-year quarterback. But the smooth, steely-eyed quarterback has bigger aspirations for the years to come than just one playoff victory.
CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looked at the opposition, plotted his next move and prepared to strike. The execution required only lifting a finger. With Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie seated across from him in the locker room, Burrow fianchettoed -- a chess maneuver when one repositions their respective pieces to free a bishop for a diagonal attack.
Joe Burrow’s post-game press conference glasses have already made it onto a t-shirt. On Saturday — which Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval declared "Who Dey Day" — the Cincinnati Bengals won their first playoff game in 31 years after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 at Paul Brown Stadium.
Joe Burrow wasn't around for any of the Cincinnati Bengals' playoff miseries of the past, and therefore he's not saddled by them. That was, in essence, the quarterback's stance when asked Tuesday about the 31 years that separated the Bengals' 26-19 win over the Raiders and their previous playoff win.
Being a Cincinnati Bengals fan for half my life had become counterproductive. For the entirety of the 1990s, it didn’t produce happiness or fun or pride. More often, it was attached to frustration, embarrassment or outright shame. Sometime after moving from my home state of Ohio, disconnection joined the...
Joe Burrow isn’t holding back when it comes to the new culture he’s building with his Cincinnati Bengals’ teammates. While the entire city has spent the week celebrating the franchise breaking its 31-year playoff drought, the former LSU Tigers star made a point to brush it off.
Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
The Kansas City Chiefs officially booked their ticket to a rematch with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round after blowing out the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. As we all know, Patrick Mahomes and Co. beat the Bills 38-24 last season in the AFC title game and...
Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak. Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner in game history, and she’s […]
As they say, all good things come to an end. On Sunday, Pittsburgh Steelers icon Ben Roethlisberger played his final game in the NFL. It’s never easy to end a career with a defeat, but the legendary quarterback will still be largely celebrated for his victories. The Kansas City...
Comments / 0