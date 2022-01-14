All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Pedro Gonzales was born in Colombia and came to the U.S. at 19. He went to UCLA to get a Ph.D. in Literature so he could get a cushy job teaching at a University and work only a few hours a day. That plan collapsed once he found out stand-up comedy requires only one hour of work a day and he’s been chasing that whale ever since. His jokes are about what is like to date, work, and live in America when you were not born in America and your name is Pedro. His favorite thing about comedy is to defy stereotypes and challenges his audiences point of view through intelligent humor.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO