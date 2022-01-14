ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Karl S
clarencebee.com
Fri. 14 & sat. 15 Benji Brown — It all began around 1999...

www.clarencebee.com

ComicBook

Bob Saget: Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Comedy Legend

Just over a week in 2022 and the world has lost yet another legend. Bob Saget, the actor and comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner in Full House, died at the age of 65 on Sunday. According to initial reports, Saget was found in a hotel room in Florida on Sunday, hours after performing a standup comedy show in the area. Needless to say, the news has shocked the entire world.
funcheap.com

Outdoor Comedy at The Bar on Dolores

Comics want to make you laugh outside at The BAR -on Dolores! Reserve your table for up to 6 people and enjoy delicious drinks and food from Pop-up TBA in their outdoor, covid compliant parklet; sit down with drinks and laugh the night away at an outdoor comedy show hosted by Mutiny Radio’s Pam Benjamin featuring a hilarious line up of Bay Area comedians.John Gallagher, Dan Lewis, Adam Close, Ashley Tomajin.
kgncnewsnow.com

I’ve Got Something To Say Comedy Show

“I’ve got something to say” MLK Weekend Comedy Show will be taking place Sunday January 16th at 7:00 PM. The show will be at “In This Moment” located at 707 South Polk. Featuring Angelia Walker from Mckinney who has opened up for comedians such as Katt...
BoardingArea

Etiquette of Things: Comedy Cellar NY

The following is an excerpt from my upcoming book, The Etiquette of Things: Things You Didn’t Know Were Things. It is based on my annoyance with society as a whole and my Angry Professor persona (catch up on all Angry Professor posts here). Here are other excerpts:. Sitting in...
IndieWire

‘The Standups’ Is a Solid Start to the Comedy Year

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘The Standups’: Netflix Somehow, Netflix has found a way to keep adding to its comedy section over the past two years. With starts and stops to in-person events, there have still been semi-regular new sets from comedians all over the world. Still, the weekly avalanche of specials that began roughly in late 2016 and continued all the way through most of 2020 has understandably thinned out somewhat. With that back catalogue still growing, Netflix has been missing its collections, the seasons’ worth of sets gathered together...
bozone.com

WMPAC presents weekend of comedy, soundtracked landscape tour

WMPAC presents weekend of comedy, soundtracked landscape tour. Big Sky’s Warren Miller Performing Arts Center is delivering Southwest Montana audiences plenty of opportunities to experience live entertainment by national acts this winter. Next up is a weekend of laughs courtesy of The Second City and Roy Wood Jr. on...
thesmokies.com

Is The Comedy Barn worth it? An honest review

I was a latch-key kid in the 80s. My parents had HBO and no child locks. I memorized Eddie Murphy’s incredibly inappropriate and frankly hilarious “Delirious” special by the time I was 9. Sorry, mom. Dangerfield. Seinfeld. Kinison. I loved all of them. But there were others...
phillyfunguide.com

Best of the Boston Comedy Festival

Jim McCue went viral this year with his DryBar special “nothing personal” which has had 3 million views. Jim has been featured on Comedy Central, Comcast Comedy Spotlight, NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” RedEye on Fox news, and Live at Gotham AXS. Jim has made several appearances on the Bob and Tom show. Jim also founded and currently runs The Boston Comedy Festival.
NebraskaTV

A Musical Comedy Team Comes to Kearney

Violinist Brad Repp and pianist/actor Aldo Gentileschi combine virtuosic performances, theatrical comedy and pop culture in critically-acclaimed performances. Brad performs on a 1736 Testore violin and Aldo performs on whatever piano he can find. Since making their debut with Andrea Bocelli, Duo Baldo has garnered over 1000 performances worldwide. January...
Rocky Mount Telegram

Dog troupe to perform comedy show

Comedy showman Johnny Peers and his pack of performing dogs, the Muttville Comix, are scheduled to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Dunn Center at N.C. Wesleyan College. Peers, a former circus clown and graduate of the Ringling Brothers Clown College, will guide 14 dogs through a...
The Morning Call

Full of laughs: SteelStacks Improv Comedy Festival returns

Get ready to laugh again. (We need it.) The 9th Annual Steel SteelStacks Improv Comedy Festival will return to an in-person format and be held Jan. 29 at the ArtsQuest Center. Here’s what you need to know: The basics When, where: 4:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. in the Fowler Blast Furnace Room on the second floor of the ArtsQuest Center. It’s a return to an in-person event as last year’s festival was ...
culturemap.com

The Riot Comedy Show presents Pedro Gonzales

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Pedro Gonzales was born in Colombia and came to the U.S. at 19. He went to UCLA to get a Ph.D. in Literature so he could get a cushy job teaching at a University and work only a few hours a day. That plan collapsed once he found out stand-up comedy requires only one hour of work a day and he’s been chasing that whale ever since. His jokes are about what is like to date, work, and live in America when you were not born in America and your name is Pedro. His favorite thing about comedy is to defy stereotypes and challenges his audiences point of view through intelligent humor.
B98.5

Looking For Laughs? Winthrop Restaurant Hosting Comedy Night

Did you know that date nights are super important no matter how long you've been with your significant other? It doesn't matter if you've been together three weeks, 18 months, five years, or two decades; spending one on one time with that special someone will take you back to the way you felt on your first date.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Neman: Comedy in the kitchen, alas

It was like a slapstick comedy. But not just any slapstick comedy. Have you seen any Charlie Chaplin movies? Remember how his hilarious, perfectly timed comedy was always paired with pathos? We can’t watch but feel sadness and pity for his pathetic main character. It was like that. It...
visiteureka.com

Comedy Sing-Song Roulette

Savage Henry Comedy Club hosts a Comedy Sing-Song Roulette on the third Friday of every month. Comics do sets and then choose a random song to sing out loud. The event will be held on Friday, January 15 from 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5. Hosted by Jessica...
ABC Action News

Craig Shoemaker Comedy for the Soul

Craig Shoemaker will be performing at Side Splitters in Tampa this weekend. Craig is an American stand-up comedian, actor, author, writer, and producer, with a career in show business spanning over three decades. He was named Comedian of the Year at The American Comedy Awards on ABC and garnered two NATAS Emmy awards.
WUHF

Jay Mohr is coming to Comedy @ The Carlson

Comedian, actor and best-selling author Jay Mohr is coming to the Flower City once again. Mohr is set to perform Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Comedy @ The Carlson. The first show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and the following two for 7 and 9 p.m. Mohr has had roles...
