Movies

Parents are losing their minds. Time to watch 'Encanto.' Again.

By Amil Niazi
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

With schools and day cares around the country either closed or what I'll generously call "in flux," and the collective sanity of the nation's parents imperiled by omicron, the TV has become a high-functioning third parent in my household. Any previous screen time limits have been stretched to the point of...

enstarz.com

8 Reasons We're Pretty Sure The Creators Of 'Encanto' Were Watching Harry Potter When They Wrote It

Encanto is Disney's latest animated movie musical is a treasure. Written by the team that brought us Moana - including Lin-Manuel Miranda - this new instant-classic follows the story of Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz), the only member of her gifted family that was not magically blessed with a special power when she turned five. While her sisters are super strong and super graceful, and the rest of her family can do things like heal injuries with food or shapeshift, she's just plain old Mirabel - but she has more power than she knows.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

How to Watch ‘Encanto’ Online: Stream the Animated Musical on Disney+

We might not want to talk about Bruno, but we do want to talk about how the critically-acclaimed musical Encanto is streaming now exclusively on Disney+. With the film’s popularity skyrocketing due to its catchy soundtrack going viral, here’s how you can watch it online. Encanto is the...
MOVIES
ksl.com

Parents react to Disney's 'Encanto,' call it triggering and healing

SALT LAKE CITY — As Nathan Player sat in his home with his four kids watching Disney's "Encanto," his mind drifted to the past, then to the present, and then to the future. Player, who grew up in Utah as the youngest of nine children, saw himself in many of the characters in the movie. Now, as a father of four children ranging in ages 6 to 17 years old, he wondered if his children saw themselves in any of the characters in the Disney movie, and he asked himself what he could do moving forward.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Film Threat

The Spine of Night Watch Party Will Blow Your Mind

Be a part of a special watch party for the indie animated feature The Spine of Night featuring the voice talents of Lucy Lawless, Richard E. Grant, Larry Fessenden, Betty Gabriel, Joe Manganiello and Patton Oswalt. We’ll be joined by directors Morgan Galen King and Philip Gelatt who will tell all about this incredible indie film — this will be a watch party to remember!
MOVIES
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend

Betty White taught us all so much over the course of her 99- year life. But for me, it was her role in the hilarious 1980s’ sitcom, “The Golden Girls,” that has stuck with me all these years.  It wasn’t just the comical adventures and zany plots that made me love Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and […] The post Rightsizing: Thank you for living with a friend appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
CinemaBlend

11 Great Movies Like Encanto: What To Watch If You Like The Disney Movie

Encanto is one of the latest Disney movies to quickly become a fan favorite among families and animated Disney movie fans. Encanto tells the story of 15-year-old Mirabel Madrigal (Stephanie Beatriz) and her family. Mirabel is the only member of her family that doesn’t have a special power, and that may make her just what they need to save the day. The film has become a major hit, especially since it premiered on Disney+.
MOVIES
InspireMore

15 Times Pets Blew Their Parents’ Minds With Their Intelligence

The only thing better than a pet doing something incredibly silly is a pet proving that their intelligence shouldn’t be underestimated. When this happened to Reddit user OvertOperation, they couldn’t help but share their story. Not only so others could admire their unusually smart cockatiel, but also to find out if anyone else had similar experiences. Turns out, they weren’t alone! Pet parents across social media began sharing their own unforgettable tales of their fur babies proving to be smarter than they let on, and they’re just as adorable as you’re imagining.
PETS
TVGuide.com

When Is 1883 on Again and How to Watch

Yellowstone prequel series 1883 officially debuted last month on Paramount+ and the Paramount Network. Now that the show is exclusively streaming on Paramount+, some fans might be confused about when and how to watch new episodes. Don't worry, TV Guide has everything you need to know to keep watching or catch up on the Western that follows James Dutton (Tim McGraw) and his family as they cross the war-torn United States to make a new life for themselves in America's new frontier. The land the Duttons will eventually settle on will form the ranch at the center of all the drama on the Paramount Network hit Yellowstone. The prequel series also stars Faith Hill as Margaret Dutton, Sam Elliott as Shea Brennan, and Isabel May as Elsa Dutton, and it features a cameo by Tom Hanks in Episode 2.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
TVOvermind

Five Performances from Glee That We Don’t Mind Watching Over and Over Again

It’s an interesting experience to witness singers give a new spin to our favorite songs through cover songs. We were able to do so for six seasons straight during the reign of the hit musical comedy drama, Glee. The series followed the journey of the members of the high school glee club called New Directions, led by its club director, Will Schuester, portrayed by Matthew Morrison (American Horror Story: 1984). It was an empowering show that paved the way for the voices of the underdogs to be heard. The series also featured a diverse cast that portrayed a wide variety of roles that usually seen on television. The New Directions was also composed of the kind of students that you typically see in a school setting. It felt like a trip back memory lane that brought us back to the halls of our high school, matched with our favorite show tunes and so much more. Here are five performances from the series that we don’t mind watching over and over again:
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

‘La Fortuna’ Review: Stanley Tucci Stars in Treasure Drama That Sinks Under Its Own Weight

The opening shot of “La Fortuna” is a slow pan from the vast, starry night sky down to Stanley Tucci — as venture capitalist explorer Frank Wild — standing on the deck of a boat and smoking, one eye up to a sextant. For those precious seconds, it’s the greatest TV show this (or possibly any other) year. Add on the fact that Frank’s boat is in search of a vast, lost treasure on a sunken Spanish frigate not seen for two centuries and “La Fortuna” gets off to a rip-roaring start. Atlantis, Frank’s company designed to find underseas goodies and...
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Who is OK pastor Mike Todd's wife and the mother of his kids, Natalie?

An Oklahoma pastor made unlikely headlines yesterday by spitting into his hand and wiping it over the face of a parishioner who, TMZ later revealed, was his younger brother. But who is pastor Mike Todd’s wife of 11 years, Natalie Todd, and do they have kids?. Who are pastors...
RELIGION

