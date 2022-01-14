These Locally Available Mugs Will Give You a Good Start to Your Cold Winter Day

Upgrade breakfast with one of these local mixes. Owner and baker Kirk Smock of Origin Breads has had his hands full (literally) trying to make enough granola to keep up with demand. Origin Breads’ handmade maple pecan blend goes heavy on nuts and seeds, using pecans, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, unsweetened coconut flakes, rolled oats and a dash of Wisconsin maple syrup. Smock says he always enjoyed eating granola but was often disappointed by the options available in stores. With his blend, Smock reduces the added sugars and makes it extra crunchy. He creates batches several times a week to ensure freshness. Smock recently released two other blends: dark chocolate cashew and golden cherry almond. 931 E. Main St., 608-381-2125, originbreads.com.
