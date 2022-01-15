ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

We are America's independent contractors, and we are terrified

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axePA_0dmGL5qh00

After two years of fighting for our right to remain our own bosses, we have come to a disturbing conclusion: A shocking number of lawmakers are actively trying to destroy our livelihoods.

The U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee made that much clear with its 11-10 vote on Jan. 13 to advance the nomination of David Weil as administrator of the Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor. Weil, the author of "The Fissured Workplace," believes that the decline in unionized employees, coupled with the rise of independent contractors like us—who, at 59 million strong, comprise a third of the U.S. workforce—has created a great fissuring, or breaking, of our workforce that requires correction.

His advancement is just the latest battle in the war we’re being forced to fight to keep our chosen careers. The first-wave attack came in 2019 with California’s Assembly Bill 5, which severely restricted the legality of independent contractor work. Proponents said AB5 would punish companies that intentionally misclassified employees as independent contractors, and would make those folks legally eligible to form unions (which independent contractors, as small-business owners, cannot do).

Leading Democrats from then-Senator Joe Biden to Kamala Harris , Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren cheered the passage of AB5. Weil told The New York Times it would “have major reverberations around the country.”

It sure did. Horrible ones.

AB5 created zero new unions and precious few traditional jobs. Instead, most companies cut ties with California’s independent contractors, damaging so many livelihoods that the state passed an emergency measure exempting more than 100 professions. The reverberations were indeed felt across the country in our home state of New Jersey, where a copycat bill died amid vocal outrage from independent contractors unwilling to endure the same fate.

Unbelievably, the Biden administration has since doubled down on the president’s promise to make AB5’s anti-independent contractor language the basis of all labor, employment and tax law. The first federal attempt was with the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which passed the U.S. House but stalled in the Senate, where two of the Democratic holdouts, Mark Warner and Mark Kelly , said independent contractors need protection.

So, the Biden administration is implementing Plan B at the White House. In late December, the National Labor Relations Board, newly stacked with Biden appointees, announced its intent to revisit the standard it uses to distinguish employees from independent contractors. Less than a month later, the Senate HELP Committee advanced Weil, who would spearhead the anti-independent contractor strategy via the Department of Labor.

This entire push is terrifyingly detached from reality. Study after study shows 70 percent to 85 percent of independent contractors are just plain happier this way. Some 60 percent said in the thick of 2020s pandemic problems that no amount of money would get them to take a traditional job. Even at companies like Uber and Lyft, which are often cast as villains in news stories about independent contractors, the majority of app-based workers want to remain independent, too.

What’s more, women—who tend to lean Democrat, and who believe that freedom of choice also includes how we earn a living—have been a key driver of the trend toward independent contracting since at least 2004. Last year, more than half of new independent contractors were female. Millions of women have abandoned traditional jobs in the Great Resignation, and many have joined those of us who enjoy a better work-life balance, have less stress, and earn just as much as our own bosses.

So, let us say it yet again: We do not need lawmakers to fix something that, for the vast majority of us, isn’t broken.

Where people like Weil see our working style as “fissured,” we see it as “fail-safe.” Even amid the continuing pandemic, two out of three of us working full-time as independent contractors feel more secure than traditional workers do, thanks to the safety net of multiple clients and streams of income, full control over our schedules, and total flexibility to work wherever and however we please.

Anyone who still believes in the idea of a “fissured workplace” needs to rethink the need to protect self-employment. The full Senate should reject Weil’s nomination, and stand with all of us independent contractors working toward a fail-safe future.

Kim Kavin (@thekimkavin) and Jen Singer (@JenSinger) are full-time freelance writers and editors and co-founders of the nonpartisan, self-funded, ad hoc coalition Fight For Freelancers.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Where we are now: The dire state of America in 2022

This article is adapted from the new edition of Norman Solomon’s book “Made Love, Got War,” being published this week as a free e-book. The final big legislative achievement of 2021 was a bill authorizing $768 billion in military spending for the next fiscal year. President Biden signed it two days after the Christmas holiday glorifying the Prince of Peace.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CNBC

Biden says U.S. to provide high-quality masks for free to Americans

President Joe Biden said the White House next week will announce how it is providing highly-quality masks to Americans for free. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., reintroduced legislation on Wednesday to distribute free N95 masks to every person in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will soon update...
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Democrats Want To Mail 3 N95 Masks to Every American

Democrats reintroduce legislation to mail N95 masks to all Americans. With growing awareness that cloth and surgical masks just aren't cutting it against COVID-19, people are increasingly advocating for everyone to swap these face coverings for more useful N95 masks—and it's about time! Perhaps the advice to mask up in any way possible seemed wise at one point, but for a while now it hasn't been (to echo a popular COVID-era rallying cry) following the science. Research on mask effectiveness now suggests that certain masks—especially the cloth ones many people have been donning—do little more than provide a false sense of security, especially in the face of more transmissible COVID-19 variants like omicron.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Yellen: Biden pandemic relief law like 'vaccine' for economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a gathering of America’s mayors on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief bill was like a vaccine preventing catastrophic economic damage that could have returned the nation to the financial woes seen at the beginning of the pandemic.President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan “acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants," Yellen said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th winter meeting in downtown Washington "The protection wasn’t complete, but it was very strong," Yellen said. “It prevented communities from suffering...
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#United States#The U S Senate Health#Democrats#The New York Times
POLITICO

Liz Cheney is aware, and finds it "concerning" that the Wyoming GOP chief aiding her party's bid to unseat her is an alleged member of the far-right Oath Keepers.

Cheney faces a Republican primary challenge from Donald Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Microcosm alert: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and other members of the Jan. 6 select committee are examining the role of the far-right Oath Keepers in last year's Capitol attack. Meanwhile, her own state party chair is trying to oust her from office — and is also allegedly an Oath Keepers member.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Rolling Stone

The Bold Electoral Strategy That Could Save Biden’s Legacy: Give People Free Stuff

In the spring of 2020, the first pit of one of the most catastrophic years in recent American history, Donald Trump was, for lack of a better word, down bad. His approval rankings had sunk, thanks to his chaotic handling of a deadly disease that he first dismissed, then hurriedly scrambled to address as it decimated his base. The economy was in shambles. No one was at work. And then the administration had an idea: send everyone money.  If you remember, during the first round of stimulus checks, with an election looming later in the year, Donald Trump came up with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wyoming News

What's the impact of SCOTUS ruling on vaccine mandate for millions of health care workers?

(The Center Square) – With the U.S. health care system already strained while facing increased hospitalizations during the nearly two-year long COVID-19 pandemic, many are worried that last week's Supreme Court decision allowing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate on certain health workers will further burden systems with worker shortages. In a 5-4 opinion Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Biden administration federal rule that requires health care workers at facilities that receive Medicare and Medicaid funding to get the COVID-19 shots...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

450K+
Followers
53K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy