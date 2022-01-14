ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CDC says N95 masks provide the most protection against COVID-19

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42URVK_0dmGKpAz00

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its mask guidance on Friday, saying that N95 masks provide the most protection against COVID-19.

The update comes days after Rochelle Walensky , the head of the CDC, said the website is “in need of updating right now” to elaborate on the “different levels of protection different masks provide.”

The CDC said the N95 and KN95 masks provide the best protection due to its "filtering facepiece respirators."

“When worn consistently and properly, they provide the highest level of protection from particles, including the virus that causes COVID-19. Additionally, they contain your respiratory droplets and particles so you do not expose others,” the CDC said.

When properly fitted, the masks filter 95 percent of particles. The CDC warns individuals who choose an KN95 mask to be careful, as 60 percent of the masks in 2020 and 2021 were fake.

The CDC also recommends people not buy the masks labeled “surgical” N95 as they should be reserved for health care workers.

However, the CDC removed its concerns about a shortage of normal N95 masks for health care workers. At the beginning of the pandemic, the CDC advised against N95 masks as there were fears there would not be enough for health care workers if the general public sought them.

The CDC says cloth masks are the least protective, but the official recommendation for masks remains that any mask a person will wear is better than no mask at all.

“We do encourage all Americans to wear a well-fitting mask to protect themselves and prevent the spread of COVID 19,” Walensky said at a White House briefing Wednesday. “And the recommendation is not going to change.”

The updated mask guidance comes as the omicron variant has caused a surge in cases around the U.S. due to its high transmissibility.

Comments / 84

jody
4d ago

But are they even available to the average American? In the third year of Covid you think we would have plenty of n95 masks.

Reply(1)
3
Related
healththoroughfare.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci Brings Good News for the Fully Vaccinated for COVID

Dr. Anthony Fauci will once again occupy the front row news, and this time it shall be with statements that will delight many. He informs us that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is considering reducing the recommended COVID isolation period in the case of those who are fully vaccinated, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Surgical Masks#N95 Masks#Covid#The Masks#Americans#Covid 19#White House#Omicron
HuffingtonPost

Where To Buy N95 And KN95 Masks That Aren't Counterfeit

Since the pandemic started, our lives have changed, adjusted and readjusted. But a few things have stayed the same — namely, the fact that we need to wear face masks when we’re around others. However, the emergence of new COVID-19 variants has resulted in updated guidelines and mask...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Fauci Offers New Prediction On When Omicron Wave May Break

Things could get worse before they get better as the Omicron COVID-19 variant begins to take over, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, said that the US will likely hit one million daily new COVID-19 cases, though there could be relief in a few weeks until the number of new infections begins to plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Hill

The Hill

450K+
Followers
53K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy