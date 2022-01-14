LOCAL ROUNDUP: Wesleyan wins swim meet

HIGH POINT — Wesleyan Christian swept both the girls and boys team totals during Thursday’s meet against Carmel Christian and High Point Christian at Wesleyan.

Wesleyan won the girls scores with 110 points, ahead of Carmel Christian with 97 and HPCA with 66. It won the boys scores with 127 points, beating HPCA with 84 and Carmel Christian with 55.

Finishing in the top three for Wesleyan girls were: Katie Kirkman (first — 50 free, 27.19; first — 100 butterfly, 1:12.69), Mackenzie Mason (second — 200 free, 2:16.69), Caroline McNairy (second — 200 IM, 2:26.12; second — 100 backstroke, 1:04.01), Grace Thurman (third — 200 IM, 2:40.66; second — 100 butterfly, 1:13.54); Emma Tarter (second — 500 free, 7:04.07) and Bailey LaRue (third — 500 free, 7:56.38), as well as the 200 medley (second — 2:07.37), 200 free (third — 2:03.65) and 400 free relays (first — 4:32.87; third — 5:45.50).

Finishing in the top three for the Wesleyan boys were: Harrison Gardner (first — 200 free, 1:49.09; first — 100 free, 51.53), Lucas Newton (second — 200 IM, 2:35.94), Braeden Smith (first — 100 butterfly, 1:02.44; first — 100 backstroke, 1:05.56), Colt Wallace (second — 100 butterfly, 1:38.64), Barrett Thurman (first — 500 free, 7:08.55), Thomas Heywood (second — 500 free, 8:31.40), Sam Newton (second — 100 breaststroke, 1:21.26) and Christopher Moye (third — 100 breaststroke, 1:21.82), as well as the 200 free relay (first — 1:42.31) and 400 free relays (third — 5:07.65).

Finishing in the top three for HPCA girls were: Emeline Martin (third — 200 free, 2:19.95; second — 100 free, 1:01.76), Cameron Martin (second — 50 free, 27.81), Addie Spencer (third — 100 free, 1:01.80; third — 100 backstroke, 1:12.67), Catie McDonald (second — 100 breaststroke, 1:25.02) and Taylor Collins (third — 100 breaststroke, 1:26.42), as well as the 200 medley (third — 2:11.27), 200 free (second — 1:56.53), 400 free relays (second — 5:07.02).

Finishing in the top three for the HPCA boys were: Reade Guthrie (second — 200 free, 2:10.74; second — 100 free, 59.39), Bryce McDonald (first — 50 free, 25.95; first — 100 breaststroke, 1:16.18), Will Hodge (second — 50 free, 26.49), Henry Mathews (third — 50 free, 26.75; second — 100 free, 1:01.07) and Jay Johnson (third — 100 backstroke, 1:11.87), as well as the 200 medley (first — 1:59.70; third — 2:10.60), 200 free (third — 1:48.62), and 400 free relays (second — 4:28.68).

WRESTLING AT RAGSDALE

JAMESTOWN — Ragsdale defeated Western Guilford 66-18 in wrestling Thursday at Ragsdale.

Winning for the Tigers were: Bradley Yokum (106 pounds, forfeit), Tyler Smith (113, forfeit), Jaxson Davis (126, forfeit), Aidan Chicosky (132, forfeit), Nick Chafin (138, forfeit), Christian Morales (145, forfeit), Ernesto Garcia-Hernandez (152, fall), Reid Conway (160, forfeit), Tayshun Dearmon (182, forfeit), Noah Richardson (195, forfeit) and Zy’Kell Burke Garner (285, fall).

AT EAST FORSYTH

KERNERSVILLE — Glenn matched East Forsyth 41-41 in Central Piedmont 4A wrestling Thursday at East Forsyth.

Winning for the Bobcats were: Yusel Aguilar (106 pounds, TF 16-1), Xander Bayle (113, fall), Isaiah Wilson (120, fall), Isaac Sheehan (126, fall), JaQuan Springs (132, fall), Jaidon Craft (145, fall) and Wesley Grant (195, fall).

AT UWHARRIE CHARTER

ASHEBORO — Wheatmore fell 75-6 against Uwharrie Charter in Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A wrestling Thursday at Uwharrie Charter.

Trey Swaney (120 pounds, fall 5:49) won for the Warriors.

INDOOR TRACK MOUNTAIN ISLAND WINTER INVITATIONAL

WINSTON-SALEM — Oak Grove’s boys finished fifth while the girls were 10th during Thursday’s Mountain Island Winter Invitational at JDL Fast Track.

Mountain Island Charter won the girls team total with 104 points and the boys team total with 129.50 points. Oak Grove had 38 points on the boys side and 16 points on the girls side.

Finishing in the top five were: Chloe Koper (first — girls 1600, 5:59.16), Zoe Smith (fifth — girls long jump, 14-00.25), Jacob Murphy (first — boys pole vault, 12-00.00; fourth — boys shot put, 37-08.00), Carter Tyree (second — boys pole vault, 11-06.00) and Nathan Murphy (first — boys long jump, 18-04.00).

MIDDLE SCHOOL HPCA, OUR LADY OF GRACE

GREENSBORO — High Point Christian rolled past Our Lady of Grace 42-9 in middle school girls basketball Thursday at OLG.

Sara Kate Carr scored 14 points to lead the Cougars, followed by Landyn Smith with 10, MJ Henning with eight, Lauren Sexton with six and Kayden Walker with four.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL DDCC, SW VIRGINIA

THOMASVILLE — Davidson-Davie Community College topped Southwest Virginia Community College 99-64 in men’s basketball Thursday in Brinkley Gym.

Aaron Ross and Keith Reese each scored 12 points to lead the Storm (14-2 overall, 9-1 conference), who led 49-34 at halftime. LJ Rogers, Jaheim Taylor and Bryce Douglas each added 11 points.

DDCC shot 49% from the field — making 12 shots from 3-point range.